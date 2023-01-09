Joe Burrow on Bengals' Super Bowl window: 'The window's my whole career'

For as much confidence as Burrow exudes year in and year out, the 26-year-old will give a sensible assessment of his performance on a weekly basis. Completing 25 of 42 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, Burrow wasn't particularly thrilled with his afternoon but saw the bigger picture of getting a win in order to rightfully celebrate.

"If we didn't win this one, I guess technically we would've won the division, but it wouldn't have felt like it," said Burrow, whose 35 TDs on the season set a new franchise record. "So, it's good to get this one. Gonna have to play better next week to get the win."

Sunday's victory brought the Bengals to the 12-win mark for just the fourth time in the franchise's history. On two of those occasions in 1981 and 1988, Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Bengals have yet to win a Super Bowl in three total tries. Cincinnati has also yet to win postseason games in back-to-back seasons, but for a team that just won consecutive division titles for the first time, locker room celebrations are quickly becoming familiar scenes by virtue of the Bengals' star QB.

"That's our standard now," Burrow said. "We're going to celebrate it every single time we do it. We're going to smoke our cigars, wear our T-shirts and hats. We expect that every year."