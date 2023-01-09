Eagles clinch NFC East title, No. 1 seed with win over Giants

Though it took a while longer than expected, the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the NFC's top seed for the 2022 season.

The Eagles downed the New York Giants, 22-16, on Sunday, clinching the NFC East title and the conference's No. 1 seed in the playoffs and all of the spoils that come with it: the NFC's only playoff bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Philadelphia (14-3) is now the top seed for the first time since it won its first and only Super Bowl during the 2017 season. It's an achievement that comes following two straight losses that put the division crown in peril.

The return of Jalen Hurts into the starting lineup -- plus the Giants resting a number of key players -- certainly helped Philly's cause on Sunday.

Hurts, who missed the previous two games due to a shoulder injury, went 20 of 35 for 229 yards with an interception in his return.

The Eagles' win means that the Cowboys get the No. 5 seed and will visit the NFC South champ and No.4 seed Buccaneers (8-9) during Super Wild Card Weekend.