Around the NFL

Seahawks earn NFC's final playoff spot thanks to Packers' loss

Published: Jan 08, 2023 at 11:22 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A sleepless night in Seattle is ending with a celebration.

The Seattle Seahawks have clinched the NFC's final playoff spot thanks to their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, along with the Green Bay Packers' 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

The seventh-seeded Seahawks (9-8) will play the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers (13-4) on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Following a 19-16 overtime win against the Rams during the late window, the Seahawks had to wait and watch the Lions-Packers contest to find out their playoff fate: A Lions win or tie would earn Seattle the final spot, while a Green Bay win would send the Packers through.

Fortune smiled on the Seahawks, who are back in the postseason dance after a one-season hiatus, having rebounded from a last-place NFC West showing in 2021 to take second in the division.

Related Links

Seattle's playoff berth marks the first for the club without Russell Wilson on the roster since Matt Hasselbeck quarterbacked the 2010 squad to the playoffs in Pete Carroll's first year at the helm. Wilson's departure via trade this past offseason had most predicting it would be a rebuilding year for Seattle, but Carroll and veteran Geno Smith have guided this squad back to the postseason.

Having soared to a 6-3 start, the Seahawks found the stretch run to be a rough go, but they were able to collect wins over the Jets and Rams to stay in the hunt. Now they'll have to pen some thank-you cards for the Lions, before heading West to face the Niners on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend schedule announced

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after just one season

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith following Sunday's regular-season finale after only one year with him at the helm, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Eagles clinch NFC East title, No. 1 seed with win over Giants

The Eagles downed the Giants on Sunday, clinching their conference's No. 1 seed and only first-round bye, along with the NFC East crown.

news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' Super Bowl window: 'The window's my whole career'

Fresh off Sunday's 27-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave a confident answer when asked about the importance of taking advantage of his team's window to win a Super Bowl.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action.

news

Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens

Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals also avoided a coin toss with their win over the Ravens.

news

Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff berth with win over Jets, will face Bills again in postseason

The Dolphins are heading to the postseason for the first time in six years. Miami secured the final playoff berth in the AFC on Sunday, thanks to its 11-6 win over the Jets and the Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Bills.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.

news

Bills RB Nyheim Hines returns opening kickoff 96 yards for stunning TD in win over Patriots

Nyheim Hines, whom the Bills acquired at November's trade deadline, took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead on Sunday against the Patriots. Hines wasn't done, as he returned a second kickoff for a score in the second half, a 101-yard return that flipped a Bills deficit to a lead.

news

NFL teams, players show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin ahead of Week 18 games

Here are some of the moments captured over social media on Sunday as the league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin takes precedence in Week 18.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) inactive; Anthony Brown to make first career start vs. Bengals

With Tyler Huntley inactive due to shoulder and wrist injuries, Baltimore Ravens QB Anthony Brown will make his first career start on Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE