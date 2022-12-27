Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 NFL season

Watt had 18.5 more sacks, 90 more QB hits and 51 more tackles for loss than any other player in the NFL in a four-season span from 2012-2015.

Watt was a relentless force in Houston, unblockable at the point of attack and able to manhandle offensive linemen. His pick-six of Andy Dalton in the 2011 playoffs remains one of the greatest plays in Texans history.

At his peak, Watt single-handedly wrecked game plans and outright controlled the game, a mystifying accomplishment for a defensive lineman. Watt's level of early-career dominance was unmatched. He even garnered MVP votes, finishing second for the award in 2014, an extreme rarity for defensive players.

Watt will retire a three-time DPOY winner with five first-team All-Pro honors, five Pro Bowls. He also led the NFL in sacks twice. He's a shoo-in for a gold jacket in five years (Watt is eligible for the Hall in 2028), as one of three players in NFL history to win DPOY three times -- Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald.