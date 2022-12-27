NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt announcing his retirement after 12 seasons 

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday on Twitter that this past Sunday's game against the Buccaneers was his last NFL home game after 12 seasons in the NFL.
Below is the reaction from the NFL community, family, friends and more following the news of Watt's retirement:
Koa’s first ever NFL game.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022
My last ever NFL home game.
My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.
🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B
https://t.co/alM0DjDzYr pic.twitter.com/zCQ8gAq2WS— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) December 27, 2022
The greatest. I am so proud to be your wife ❤️💙 @JJWatt https://t.co/OwnvsueCB5— Kealia Ohai Watt (@KealiaOhai) December 27, 2022
Nothing but love and respect for one of the best to ever do it in H-Town 🤘— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 27, 2022
We can't wait to celebrate your legacy soon. pic.twitter.com/xsjejwcnlt
Not only was @JJWatt one of the most dominant defenders of his generation, he was also one of the greatest men off the field.— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022
After Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas in 2017, he raised over $37 million towards relief efforts in just 19 days. ❤️ #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/PyKFchttWF
Game recognize game 🤝— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 27, 2022
Congratulations on a great career, @JJWatt. pic.twitter.com/xRJnCDkD91
J.J. Watt played better in his last year than I did in my prime. Congrats on an amazing career. pic.twitter.com/n0oRhInEea— Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) December 27, 2022
Great respect for JJ Watt’s body of work both on the field and off. A total class act. Well done brother!— Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) December 27, 2022
From one Badger to another, what a terrific and wonderful playing career. We look forward to welcoming you to the Legends community.#OnWisconsin https://t.co/3Faft4LCoH— Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) December 27, 2022
I don’t know @JJWatt but the dude has had an incredible career and he’s going to be ultra successful at whatever he does! Thanks for the great example on AND off the field.— Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) December 27, 2022