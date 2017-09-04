J.J. Watt all in on effort to help Houston after Hurricane Harvey

Watt told me he wanted to post a video to his social media accounts -- he's been posting updates since he began a fundraising effort to help victims of Harvey -- to show that the wheels are now in motion toward helping the city get back on its feet. But he wasn't able to. Open a car door, load a box, pose for a selfie, turn around and sign an autograph for a volunteer, grab another box, repeat. He did this for hours. The four-time All-Pro was so engulfed with what transpired Sunday that there simply wasn't a single, free second. It's perhaps the only time since Harvey hit Houston that Watt failed to follow through.