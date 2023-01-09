Bill Belichick plans to return in 2023 for 24th year as Patriots coach, will 'evaluate everything' in offseason

When asked if he wanted to return in 2023 for his 24th season as Patriots head coach, Belichick referred to his previous comments, which focused on self-evaluation and appropriate action.

"As I just said, we'll evaluate everything that we've done," Belichick said. "From me on down to everybody else and evaluate things and make improvements where we feel like we can. Again, there were a lot of positive things over the course of the year in all areas that we can build on. But in the end, it wasn't what we want it to be or need it to be. So that'll all be -- we'll look at everything."

Such a process will certainly include an examination and judgment on Belichick's staff decisions, which saw the coach rely on veteran assistants and former head coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to direct New England's offense. The choices appeared unusual at the time, given that Patricia and Judge each came from defensive and special teams backgrounds, and the results fit the external skepticism.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both saw action at quarterback for New England in 2022, and the offense took on slightly different appearances depending on who was under center. Neither was able to find enough consistency to keep the offense afloat. New England fell out of the top 16 in scoring, finishing with an average of 21.4 points per game, good for 17th in the NFL. It was only the third time in the last 23 seasons that New England ranked outside of the top 15 in scoring offense under Belichick. The Patriots missed the playoffs in each of those three seasons.

Jones finished outside of the top 20 in passing yards per game, passing yards per attempt, passing touchdowns and passer rating. Despite briefly capturing the hearts of Patriots fans everywhere, Zappe didn't see the field often enough to qualify for any passer rankings.

Many critics traced New England's offensive struggles back to Belichick's choice of lieutenants to lead his offense. The Patriots' struggles also dealt a blow to the public's long-term confidence in Jones as New England's franchise quarterback.

Belichick admitted he and his staff learned a lot about everything in 2022, and nothing is off the table concerning potential changes this offseason.

"I think every year you learn everything," Belichick said. "You learn the players, the team, how certain teams handle and react to certain things, what things are easy for some teams and what things are hard for some teams. Sometimes that includes players, certainly signal callers, operations and so forth.