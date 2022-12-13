NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Brock Purdy-led 49ers vault to No. 2; surging Lions crack top 10!

Previous rank: No. 31





The Colts got a bye week to sit with their embarrassing 54-19 prime-time loss to the Cowboys in Week 13. How pleasant. Interim coach Jeff Saturday started a new week with optimism -- claiming Indianapolis has "four winnable games" to close the season with matchups against the Vikings, Chargers, Giants and Texans. Expect Matt Ryan to take this team to the finish line if his body allows it. "He has battled. He is a realist," Saturday said. "We talked about it about Dallas and even about our game vs. Pittsburgh not being what we want, and I think he shoulders a lot of the burden." Added the coach: "If we are going to win, we need Matt playing his 'A' game." Ryan hasn't had his "A" game in several years now, of course, but he still profiles as the best option in a lost year.