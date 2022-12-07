Around the NFL

Bills pass rusher Von Miller out for season after undergoing surgery to repair ACL tear

Published: Dec 07, 2022 at 12:24 PM
Bills pass rusher Von Miller is now out for the season after having surgery to repair his ACL, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

Miller exited Buffalo's Week 12 win over Detroit with a knee injury, and initially it was thought he had escaped with a lateral meniscus tear. Though Miller was subsequently placed on injured reserve, there was hope he would be able to return later this season.

That hope is now gone, as Miller underwent exploratory surgery on his knee on Tuesday, which revealed an ACL tear which had to be repaired, ending his 2022 season after 11 games.

