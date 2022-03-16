Von Miller signing with Bills on six-year, $120M deal; Buffalo also adds TE O.J. Howard

Buffalo didn't stop there, either. The Bills added to the other side of the ball, too, signing Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, Rapoport reported. The team later officially announced both roster additions.

Miller was a factor in Denver's decision to sign former Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory, as Denver believed Miller's price tag would be too expensive for the Broncos' liking, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Evidently, the price wasn't too rich for Buffalo's blood, as the Bills added a huge name to a defensive front that also includes promising second-year player Greg Rousseau.

In simple terms, Miller's deal is massive for a player who turns 33 before the end of March. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro has been an elite edge rusher at his peak, but injuries have hampered him in recent seasons. Miller's trade to Los Angeles didn't quite register a significant difference in the regular season, but his excellent performance in the Rams' run to a Super Bowl LVI triumph put him back on the radar of teams in need of pass-rushing help. Buffalo ended up making the strongest push to sign the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, and will hope his skills will help the Bills get over the hump into the Super Bowl.

Howard joins a tight end group headlined by surprise contributor Dawson Knox, who set career-high marks in receptions (71), yards (587) and touchdown catches (nine) in 2021. A former first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017, Howard got off to a strong stat, catching 26 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns in his first NFL season before repeatedly encountering injury struggles. Rob Gronkowski's arrival on the heels of Tom Brady's move south took away opportunities from Howard, who started just nine games in 2021 and caught a total of 25 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the two seasons in which he shared the field with Brady.