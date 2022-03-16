Around the NFL

Von Miller signing with Bills on six-year, $120M deal; Buffalo also adds TE O.J. Howard

Published: Mar 16, 2022 at 06:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Von Miller's future drove a few teams' decisions this week. His ultimate destination ended up shocking the football world.

Miller is headed to Buffalo to join the Bills on a six-year, $120 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The contract includes an average of $17.5 million per year for the first four seasons and $51 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.

Miller's courting came on the heels of the edge rusher winning his second Super Bowl and first as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, who were expected to make a strong push to keep him and make another run at a title in 2022. Los Angeles did not give up through Wednesday, with coach Sean McVay emotionally appealing to Miller to stay, per Rapoport. But Buffalo's quiet work on Miller, which took up the entire day, ended up winning out.

Buffalo didn't stop there, either. The Bills added to the other side of the ball, too, signing Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, Rapoport reported. The team later officially announced both roster additions.

Miller was a factor in Denver's decision to sign former Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory, as Denver believed Miller's price tag would be too expensive for the Broncos' liking, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Evidently, the price wasn't too rich for Buffalo's blood, as the Bills added a huge name to a defensive front that also includes promising second-year player Greg Rousseau.

In simple terms, Miller's deal is massive for a player who turns 33 before the end of March. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro has been an elite edge rusher at his peak, but injuries have hampered him in recent seasons. Miller's trade to Los Angeles didn't quite register a significant difference in the regular season, but his excellent performance in the Rams' run to a Super Bowl LVI triumph put him back on the radar of teams in need of pass-rushing help. Buffalo ended up making the strongest push to sign the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, and will hope his skills will help the Bills get over the hump into the Super Bowl.

Howard joins a tight end group headlined by surprise contributor Dawson Knox, who set career-high marks in receptions (71), yards (587) and touchdown catches (nine) in 2021. A former first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017, Howard got off to a strong stat, catching 26 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns in his first NFL season before repeatedly encountering injury struggles. Rob Gronkowski's arrival on the heels of Tom Brady's move south took away opportunities from Howard, who started just nine games in 2021 and caught a total of 25 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the two seasons in which he shared the field with Brady.

Howard finds a new opportunity as an athletic tight end in Buffalo's offense, which is powered by big-armed, star quarterback Josh Allen. Howard brings mismatch opportunities to the Bills' offense in the passing game and can complement Knox to create a formidable tandem at the position.

Related Content

news

Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert signing with Dolphins, reuniting with Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are expected to sign former 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Russell Wilson says trade to Broncos was mutual decision, while Seahawks state QB desired fresh start

Russell Wilson was introduced as the newest Bronco on Wednesday and says the trade from the Seahawks was a mutual decision. Seattle's take was a little different. 
news

Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Za'Darius Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Titans are releasing wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas is making moves ahead of the new league year. The Raiders are expected to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for corner Rock Ya-Sin.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasons

The Browns are set to release tight end ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW