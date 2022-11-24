Around the NFL

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Published: Nov 24, 2022 at 01:57 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's game against the Lions and was ruled out after he was carted to the locker room.

The initial diagnosis on Miller's injury is a knee sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller will undergo an MRI, among other tests, to confirm the diagnosis Friday, but will miss some time, Rapoport added.

Miller suffered the injury with just over two minutes remaining in the first half when his leg got caught up under a Detroit offensive lineman. He walked to the sideline under his own power, but was carted away after he emerged from the medical tent.

The eight-time Pro Bowler had one tackle in the game at the time of his injury.

Miller's compiled eight sacks and a forced fumble this season for Buffalo after signing with the team in the offseason.

With Greg Rousseau and Miller's backup, A.J. Epenesa, already inactive due to ankle injuries, Buffalo was left with three defensive ends for the remainder of the game.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

news

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games in 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys; and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings.

news

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams (ACL) could be activated in Week 13

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that should Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams make it through next week's full-speed practices unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated.

news

NFL world celebrates Thanksgiving Day on social media

As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dan Campbell believes home crowd will be 'on fire' as Lions look to win fourth straight

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the home crowd for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills will be "on fire."

news

Cardinals' Colt McCoy studies up on 'Hard Knocks,' 'never thought' he'd play in game like Mexico City

Sitting intently in an otherwise empty film room, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy walked "Hard Knocks" viewers through his thoughts on a last-second film study and what it means to play in showcases like "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City.

news

Aaron Rodgers says he's played with broken thumb since Week 5

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday his thumb is broken, an injury he sustained on the final play of a loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5.

news

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line to start

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed RB Darrell Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE