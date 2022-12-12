NFL panic meter: Are you serious, Raiders? Can Giants, Seahawks, Dolphins escape tailspin?

Ugh. I took the cheese on these Raiders -- again -- after three straight wins. Just last week in this space, I said Las Vegas would be tough down the stretch. Boy, was I wrong.





Going up against the Zombie Rams -- the injury-riddled defending Super Bowl champions who entered Week 14 with a six-game losing streak -- the Raiders held a 16-3 lead in the fourth quarter. The Rams' quarterback, Baker Mayfield, had literally arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, participating in a single practice with his new team on Wednesday before starting on Thursday. And yet, Las Vegas still found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 17-16.





How does this happen? How does this keep happening? It's just the latest staggering setback in a disastrous debut season for Josh McDaniels in Vegas, but there's no coming back from this one. The Raiders are cooked, done in by their most devastating debacle yet. This was worse than blowing three-score leads against the Cardinals, Chiefs and Jaguars. This was worse than not scoring a single point vs. the Saints. And yes, this was worse than losing to the Colts in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut.





My guy Derek Carr (11-of-20 for 137 yards with zero touchdowns and two picks) was awful. The Raiders' coaching was worse. Davante Adams didn't log a single catch after halftime. How do you not scheme up plays for your best player, Josh? Defensively, Patrick Graham had the Raiders in press-man coverage during the Rams' 98-yard, game-winning drive, a reckless approach that left Mayfield "completely shocked." That pretty much sums up this season in Vegas: completely shocking.





Remember, McDaniels didn't take over this team to execute a rebuild. The Raiders won 10 games and made the playoffs last season. Then they went out and improved the roster with key additions on both sides of the ball. Yet here Las Vegas sits at 5-8, with a 3-7 record in one-score games. Boasting the game's leading rusher (Josh Jacobs), third-leading receiver (Adams) and No. 5 sack artist (Maxx Crosby), the Raiders' roster clearly has talent. McDaniels and Co. simply have failed to maximize it.