Nine takes that WON'T change in NFL's stretch run: Bills are AFC team to beat; Patrick Mahomes is MVP

The unit is so good, in fact, that I refuse to eliminate the 49ers from Super Bowl contention, even in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury.

Miami arrived in Santa Clara with a five-game win streak, having hit the 30-point mark in each of the past four contests. Tua Tagovailoa's numbers during that streak: 69.8 completion percentage, 11:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 119.7 passer rating. And then Tua opened up Sunday's game with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield on the very first play from scrimmage. But that was basically the end of the Dolphins' offense for the day. Despite losing Jimmy G after one drive, San Francisco cruised to a 33-17 win. Sacked three times and harassed throughout, Tua turned the ball over three times in his worst game of the season. This is the kind of effort we've come to expect from the best defense in football.

DeMeco Ryans' unit is just plain nasty, pacing the NFL in scoring defense and total defense. Nick Bosa wrecks games. With three more sacks on Sunday, he now leads the league with 14.5 on the season, putting him squarely in the race for Defensive Player of the Year. But Bosa isn't the only difference-maker on this D -- not by a long shot. Fred Warner, Jimmie Ward and Dre Greenlaw all contributed in a major way on Sunday, and Arik Armstead returned to action for the first time since Week 4. Everyone loves to marvel at all the playmakers on San Francisco's offense, but the defense is loaded to the gills with talent on all three levels.