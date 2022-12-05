Around the NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson considered week to week with knee injury

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens received some good news regarding Lamar Jackson's knee injury, but the star quarterback could still miss some time.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson is "week to week," but it's "less likely" that he'll be available this coming Sunday against the Steelers.

"He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a weekly thing. As the week goes on, we'll see for this week. He's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. After that he'll become more and more likely."

Jackson suffered a relatively minor knee sprain on Sunday against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

Monday's update jives with Harbaugh's postgame comments from Sunday that Jackson's injury isn't a season-ender.

Jackson exited Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos after just 10 snaps. The former NFL MVP has battled through injury this season. He popped up on the Week 12 injury report with a hip injury and then dealt with a quad issue during practice last week.

Tyler Huntley entered the game with the Ravens trailing 3-0 on Sunday, completing 27 of 32 passes for 187 and one interception. The backup capped a 16-play game-winning fourth-quarter drive with a 2-yard TD run. Huntley became the first player in Ravens franchise history to have an 80-plus comp percentage (min. 30 pass attempts) and a rush TD in a single game.

Huntly proved last year he's a capable backup, who can lead the Ravens' offense, but Monday's news suggests Baltimore won't be without Jackson for long.

The Ravens moved to 8-4 with Sunday's win, holding the tie-breaker over the 8-4 Bengals in the AFC North. Baltimore plays Cleveland in Week 15 following Sunday's date in Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

Dolphins sign veteran OT Eric Fisher; Austin Jackson headed to injured reserve

Eric Fisher signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, the team announced. Tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) was also placed on injured reserve.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers release Baker Mayfield; could Niners claim QB off waivers?

Baker Mayfield's bye week ended with a fresh need for a moving truck. The Panthers released the quarterback on Monday morning, the team announced.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says blowout loss to Lions was 'embarrassing'

Following their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, the Jaguars went to Detroit and got destroyed, losing 40-14, and QB Trevor Lawrence called it Jacksonville's biggest embarrassment so far this season.

news

Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'

The Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Eagles. Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow enters MVP race with win over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Joe Burrow has entered the MVP chat. The Bengals QB outdueled Patrick Mahomes, the MVP favorite, on Sunday for a 27-24 victory over the AFC West-leading Chiefs.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith considering QB change after latest loss: 'Every job is open'

For the first time this season, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith cracked the door open for a potential quarterback change. Sitting at 5-8 following Sunday's loss, the Falcons could take the bye week to give Desmond Ridder a chance.

news

Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points, 21-19, Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Saints-Buccaneers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year with a spinal cord contusion.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered broken foot vs. Dolphins, will miss rest of season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot early during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE