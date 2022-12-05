Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson considered week to week with knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens received some good news regarding Lamar Jackson's knee injury, but the star quarterback could still miss some time.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson is "week to week," but it's "less likely" that he'll be available this coming Sunday against the Steelers.

"He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a weekly thing. As the week goes on, we'll see for this week. He's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. After that he'll become more and more likely."

Jackson suffered a relatively minor knee sprain on Sunday against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

Monday's update jives with Harbaugh's postgame comments from Sunday that Jackson's injury isn't a season-ender.

Jackson exited Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos after just 10 snaps. The former NFL MVP has battled through injury this season. He popped up on the Week 12 injury report with a hip injury and then dealt with a quad issue during practice last week.

Tyler Huntley entered the game with the Ravens trailing 3-0 on Sunday, completing 27 of 32 passes for 187 and one interception. The backup capped a 16-play game-winning fourth-quarter drive with a 2-yard TD run. Huntley became the first player in Ravens franchise history to have an 80-plus comp percentage (min. 30 pass attempts) and a rush TD in a single game.

Huntly proved last year he's a capable backup, who can lead the Ravens' offense, but Monday's news suggests Baltimore won't be without Jackson for long.