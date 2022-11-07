Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen expected to be limited this week due to elbow injury

Published: Nov 07, 2022 at 03:21 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Josh Allen downplayed his elbow injury suffered late in Sunday's loss to the Jets, but it will affect his week of preparation.

Allen is likely to be limited in the days leading up to Buffalo's Week 10 game against Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. As of now, it's considered a situation to monitor rather than one that would keep him out of the contest versus the Vikings, per Rapoport, although Allen will undergo additional tests to be sure.

"We're going through it," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday, per The Athletic. "We're evaluating. We'll see where it goes. I'll probably be able to check in with you guys on Wednesday."

The quarterback struggled mightily in Buffalo's 20-17 defeat in East Rutherford, N.J., going without a touchdown pass while throwing two interceptions against the Jets. Allen did score twice on the ground, but in the final moments of the Week 9 loss, he suffered the elbow injury that caused discomfort as he was attempting to lead the Bills to a comeback win.

Allen said afterward he would be fine, and Buffalo didn't seem too concerned about the ailment. Monday's news increases the concern, but not by a massive amount -- at least not yet.

Buffalo will hope Allen is good to go for Sunday's contest between division leaders in Orchard Park, N.Y.

