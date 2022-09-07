9 last-minute predictions for 2022 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers wins 3rd straight MVP, Bills win Super Bowl

Over the past few years, it felt like Mike Zimmer sucked the life out of this team. The old-school taskmaster certainly wasn't simpatico with his Pro Bowl quarterback, Kirk Cousins . Minnesota needed a change. The Vikings needed a new voice, an optimistic voice. And I loved the tone O'Connell struck last week on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports" -- particularly when he was discussing Cousins, who spent a season in Washington with O'Connell as his position coach.

"I feel like we've got a constant dialogue between him and I, you know, we meet a lot about what we're doing offensively, obviously his role in it, but also just big picture," O'Connell told me. "I want him to feel as involved as he's ever been in an offense and how we build it and how we're going to try to attack opponents and I think that's very, very important. If him and I are on the same page, he can be an extension of me -- and vice versa, I can be an extension of him to our football team in a lot of ways that only enhance his ability to just authentically be himself, lead us and then just go play, because he's a talented guy, man."