NFL QB Index, Week 1: Ranking all 32 starters entering 2022 season

2021 stats: 17 games | 67.5 pct | 5,316 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 43 pass TD | 12 INT | 81 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles





Awake in the dead of night, I computed that I’ve lived in 14 apartments/homes since Tom Brady was chosen in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. How many of us have seen our own children grow up during his unprecedented waltz through the wilds of pro football? At 45, Brady is coming off an ageism-busting campaign that saw him whip a league-high 719 passes and top everyone else on this list with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. Then he walked off into the sunset, before returning at sunrise to accept the challenge of a 23rd season. Tampa Bay's banged-up line is problematic, but there’s no more doubting Brady’s arm strength in an attack that plans to air it out from wire to wire. As for hints of off-the-field turbulence -- "I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of [expletive] going on,” Brady recently said -- is there any human we trust more to drown out the noise when Sunday dawns?