NFL QB Index, Week 14: Joe Burrow knocking on door of top three; Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things

2022 stats: 12 games | 64.1 pct | 3,406 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 25 pass TD | 11 INT | 581 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 10 fumbles





In workmanlike fashion on Thursday Night Football, Allen took care of business against an overmatched Patriots squad. It was promising to see Buffalo's do-everything leader supported by James Cook and a ground game that piled up 132 yards without asking Allen to run for more than 20. Dialing up a season-high 37 runs made plenty of sense for a Bills squad angling to keep its quarterback fresh after Buffalo's third travel game in 12 days. That the Bills won all three of those tells you plenty about this team and Allen, who said: "We could have used every excuse in the book, but our guys work extremely hard. We care about each other. We care about each other's families, and I think when you have that type of love in the locker room, you're going to find ways to win football games."





The victory in New England, a once unbeatable foe, didn't require a superhuman effort. The contrast between Allen (and his bandmates) and Mac Jones (and his) was overt. Yes, Josh lost a fumble. Allen always finds a way out of the mire, though, hitting Stefon Diggs on a swath of chain-moving gains. And then the impossible: Allen's incredible across-the-body scoring strike to Gabe Davis that simply laughed off how the human body is supposed to function. The Bills and their quarterback are still working through a few things -- Allen's turnovers must diminish -- but I trust them to figure it out in time for January.