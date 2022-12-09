Maxx Crosby on Raiders' latest collapse against Rams: 'I just feel bad for the fans'

The Las Vegas Raiders keep living the same nightmare. Build a lead. Squander lead. Suffer dramatic loss.

Thursday night's epic 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams marked the fourth game of the season the Raiders lost after building a 13-plus point lead.

"We had every opportunity to close this game out, and we didn't," star edge rusher Maxx Crosby said at his locker. "Just sick about it. It's tough. You know, we played good football for most of the game. We just didn't close the game. And it's happened before. It's unfortunate. We have work to do. As simple as that. It sucks because when you're in the game you feel like you've done enough to finish it and then we just keep giving them chances. It's all self-inflicted s---. So, that's what makes it hard. It is what it is. Obviously, it sucks. I just feel bad for the fans."

Vegas marched 75 yards in 12 plays on the opening drive for a touchdown. Facing a Rams squad missing a flock of players and playing a quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who had been on the team less than two days, it felt like a route should ensue.

Instead, the Raiders never reached the end zone again.

They settled for back-to-back field goals, and Derek Carr threw a ghastly interception in the end zone. Vegas led 13-3 at halftime. The lead should have been bigger.

"This is the National Football League. If you let them hang around long enough, it comes down to one possession, a couple plays and who makes them," coach Josh McDaniels said, via the team's official website. "This isn't an offense, defense or special teams thing. It's a team thing. We've got to be able to extend a lead if we have one and keep competing."

McDaniels coached conservatively, like he believed a 10-point lead was plenty to win. And the Raiders offense went in the tank in the second half, going three-and-out twice to start the third frame and collecting a field goal on its third drive despite gaining possession at midfield.

Then the defense let Mayfield and the Rams offense begin to cook.

Vegas had multiple chances to get off the field. The Rams lined up to punt with 11:02 left on a fourth-and-3, but Clelin Ferrell jumped offsides, giving L.A. new life. The Rams used the opportunity to reel off a 17-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that milked 9:01 off the clock.

A bad three-and-out then set up Mayfield's miraculous 98-yard TD drive.