NFL QB Index, Week 10: Justin Fields vaults into top 10; Matthew Stafford tumbles out of top 20

2022 stats: 9 games | 58.8 pct | 1,322 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 10 pass TD | 6 INT | 602 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 11 fumbles





Fields started the season nestled at the bottom of this list. The lost-puppy look has been wiped off his face as the second-year starter emerges as one of the game’s more exciting player-development tales. Chicago play-caller Luke Getsy deserves Nick Sirianni-level credit for this midseason reshaping of the Bears’ offense into the league’s nastiest ground attack, with Fields at the forefront. He’s the league’s 11th-leading rusher, having fried another victim Sunday with his 61-yard scoring blast against the Dolphins. He’s also grown as a passer over the past few weeks. His targets are loving it, but scrambled defenses are not, forced to account for the threat of him taking off into space. Mike McDaniel quipped after the game, explaining why he told Fields to “stop it” with the footraces. “I just wanted him to stop scrambling, and it was pretty irritating ‘cause he didn’t listen at all.”