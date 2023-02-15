NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season

2022 stats: 20 games | 67.8 pct | 5,953 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 48 pass TD | 12 INT | 418 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 6 fumbles





2021 final ranking: 7 | 2020: 3 | 2019: 2 | 2018: 1 | 2017: N/A





There is no match. No comparison. No other. Mahomes has come from a distant star to alter the way we think about quarterbacks. To blow up our expectations, raise the bar a million miles and force us to reconsider what it means to ride as an MVP. Kansas City's beating heart lands as a performer who pulls from the deepest inner rooms to silence pain, ignore the odds and craft his own tomorrow. His heroic last-gasp scramble against the Eagles could fairly be labeled the greatest play in Super Bowl history. Too much? Perhaps I'm impacted by watching it in person, realizing in the hours that followed what a privilege it was to see Mahomes ripping through Philly's confused defense in real time for 26 yards -- to help set the table for a game-winning field goal that would trigger the second Lombardi of his career. A month ago, it was fair to ask what else Mahomes could do to transform what we feel about him. He'd already achieved so much -- so quickly, so young -- but here we are. Multiple championships, multiple MVPs -- and a sense that it's all just beginning for the league's brightest light.