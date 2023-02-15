NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season

This is the final, post-Super Bowl LVII rankings of every quarterback who started a game during the 2022 NFL campaign -- based on play from the regular season AND the playoffs. Here are my rankings, 1 through 68.
2022 stats: 20 games | 67.8 pct | 5,953 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 48 pass TD | 12 INT | 418 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 7 | 2020: 3 | 2019: 2 | 2018: 1 | 2017: N/A
There is no match. No comparison. No other. Mahomes has come from a distant star to alter the way we think about quarterbacks. To blow up our expectations, raise the bar a million miles and force us to reconsider what it means to ride as an MVP. Kansas City's beating heart lands as a performer who pulls from the deepest inner rooms to silence pain, ignore the odds and craft his own tomorrow. His heroic last-gasp scramble against the Eagles could fairly be labeled the greatest play in Super Bowl history. Too much? Perhaps I'm impacted by watching it in person, realizing in the hours that followed what a privilege it was to see Mahomes ripping through Philly's confused defense in real time for 26 yards -- to help set the table for a game-winning field goal that would trigger the second Lombardi of his career. A month ago, it was fair to ask what else Mahomes could do to transform what we feel about him. He'd already achieved so much -- so quickly, so young -- but here we are. Multiple championships, multiple MVPs -- and a sense that it's all just beginning for the league's brightest light.
2022 stats: 18 games | 66.5 pct | 4,280 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 25 pass TD | 6 INT | 903 rush yds | 18 rush TD | 11 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 17 | 2020: 23
Mahomes operated heroically during a dominant second half, but Philly's prized gem answered time and again, playing through a banged-up shoulder to whip a slew of masterpieces and dominate Kansas City with a Super Bowl-record three quarterback scores on the ground. Entering the season on a theoretical tryout to keep his job, Hurts' growth was visible right away. He maximized A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to unleash an air attack that often put opponents to sleep early. He's become one of the game's mightiest rumblers from the position. I realize the Index should focus almost entirely on physical exploits -- Hurts easily checks those boxes -- but it's impossible for me to ignore his leadership. His grounded response to a challenging Super Bowl defeat was built of something rare. The Eagles and their quarterback will find a way back to football's grandest stage.
2022 stats: 19 games | 68.0 pct | 5,196 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 39 pass TD | 14 INT | 327 rush yds | 6 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 6 | 2020: 18
Burrow's patchwork line dominated Buffalo in the Divisional Round only to be comprehensively crushed by the Chiefs one week later. It signaled the end of the road for the Bengals, but Cincy's cigar-smoking easy rider proved all over again that he's one of the game's top talents. Burrow's calm demeanor is no sales gag. He seemed to only improve as key pieces around him were lost to injury. With 92 total touchdowns over three seasons, Burrow's inevitably huge second contract rests on the horizon. The Bengals have plenty of mouths to feed, but that's an enviable dilemma. Cincy must figure out how to keep one of the AFC's most watchable offenses together for eons to come.
2022 stats: 18 games | 62.8 pct | 4,899 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 38 pass TD | 17 INT | 808 rush yds | 8 rush TD | 16 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 3 | 2020: 5 | 2019: 18 | 2018: 32
Allen deserves a month alone in the forest to rest and reflect on a season that felt draining from afar. Toiling through the pain of a partially torn UCL, stuck playing in Detroit for two straight weeks due to a Buffalo snow explosion and wading through the emotional toll of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and eventual resuscitation, Allen faced it all. The elbow injury impacted his passing for weeks on end (just ask Tony Romo), while the Hamlin drama took an immeasurable toll on the entire roster. Allen too often dipped into his early-career basket of head-scratching throws and gaffes -- especially in the red zone -- but also doubled as one of the game's most unstoppable forces and physical wonders. His greatest spells lie ahead.
2022 stats: 18 games | 67.8 pct | 5,012 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 26 pass TD | 10 INT | 159 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 9 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 4 | 2020: 9
Currently on the horizon for one the game's most devastating passers: 1) A massive payday; and 2) a brand-new offense led by Herbert pal and former Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore, who said of the in-progress attack: "Will you be able to see the Air Coryell, Jason Garrett side? Absolutely. Will you see the West Coast and Mike McCarthy? Absolutely. We'll keep things that are in place here that Justin feels really, really good about, and then we're willing to explore."
Justin Herbert slow-dancing with Air Coryell concepts? September can't arrive fast enough.
2022 stats: 19 games | 65.5 pct | 4,618 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 30 pass TD | 13 INT | 325 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 12 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 32
Brimming with potential, Lawrence flowered into something rare under the watch of Doug Pederson. With what we know about the Urban Meyer disaster, Lawrence's rookie season didn't exist in terms of valuable takeaways. It's a wonder he wasn't ruined, but Pederson found a way to flip the switch on his massively framed signal-caller who grew more decisive, lessened off-kilter lobs and punctured defenses with his legs in colder weather. The tier above Lawrence won't budge, but they'll make room for his entrance if he continues to rise.
2022 stats: 13 games | 64.8 pct | 3,548 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 25 pass TD | 8 INT | 70 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 22 | 2020: 28
Tua's heady numbers and sky-high marks from PFF tell the tale of a player who largely answered his critics. What about the deep ball? Would he simply be benched for Teddy Bridgewater by Halloween? Instead, he teamed gorgeously with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, elevating his worth in a quarterback-friendly scheme run by young wizard Mike McDaniel. His ghastly prime-time performance against the Chargers raised weather-worn questions, but the bigger concern is Tua's future in football after a series of concussions.
2022 stats: 17 games | 65.1 pct | 4,438 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 29 pass TD | 7 INT | 73 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 7 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 23 | 2020: 22 | 2019: 20 | 2018: 7 | 2017: 15 | 2016: 32
If I told you in August we'd have Lawrence, Tua, Goff and Geno as top-10 passers, it would be fair to assume a devastating Earth event had swallowed half the NFL. Goff was a candidate for a sturdy campaign behind a rough-and-tumble line that planned to pound people on the ground. Still, nobody expected him to torch defenses for 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. That included a nine-game pick-free streak to close the year, leaving Lions management to all but anoint the Rams castoff as their guy going forward.
2022 stats: 18 games | 69.9 pct | 4,535 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 32 pass TD | 12 INT | 394 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 9 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 40 | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A | 2016: N/A | 2015: N/A | 2014: N/A | 2013: 31
Philip Rivers once received a Comeback Player of the Year nod for improving marginally from one autumn to the next. Snagging that same award earlier this month, Geno offered something far meatier, sticking it to his summertime critics (read: this blogger) by waltzing into a post-Russ universe, starting every game and blasting Wilson's single-season Seahawks passing record into the sun. He also led the league in completion percentage, crafted a 32-to-12 touchdown-to-pick ratio and displayed dramatic improvement as a deep-strike artist. Few players have more effectively dropped a continent-clearing hammer on the haters.
2022 stats: 18 games | 65.7 pct | 5,045 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 27 pass TD | 10 INT | -1 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 1 | 2020: 2 | 2019: 14 | 2018: 10 | 2017: 1 | 2016: 1 | 2015: 3 | 2014: 2 | 2013: T-4
Brady's retirement married well with the future of football -- Hurts and Mahomes -- carving out a 35-35 Super Bowl classic before the Chiefs' signal-caller turned godly. The torch is passed. I'll say what I said on the Around The NFL Podcast: Most fans around my age (I'm 49 ... kill me now) have thought more about Brady than George Washington. The quarterback has seeped into a billion barroom sports debates, dramatically impacted popular culture and altered football forevermore. You could craft a QB Index out of 32 separate incarnations of who Brady was over his 23 seasons. Mahomes would need to play until 2040 to last as long. We're waving farewell to something unlikely to unfold again on our Earth.
2022 stats: 14 games | 66.6 pct | 3,371 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 28 pass TD | 17 INT | 228 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 9 | 2020: 16 | 2019: 11 | 2018: 18 | 2017: 20 | 2016: 7
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones suggested Dallas would aim to ink Dak to an extension in the coming months, a move that would free up cap space and emphasize the club's commitment to the lightning-rod passer. Prescott was a disaster in last month's playoff loss to the 49ers. It was important to note repeatedly in this space that plenty of his regular-season picks weren't directly the quarterback's fault. Not the case against San Francisco, with Dak simply authoring a two-pick stinkfest that ignited 10,000 talking heads into a full-blown blaze. When he's on, Prescott resembles top-five material. His off days, though, leave you wondering if this Cowboys team will ever handle its business against the NFC's finest.
2022 stats: 12 games | 62.3 pct | 2,242 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 17 pass TD | 7 INT | 764 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 14 | 2020: 7 | 2019: 1 | 2018: 23
Greg Roman is out the door, replaced by a play-caller in Todd Monken with Air Raid roots and an open desire to throw the ball downfield. It's fair to wonder what that means for Lamar after a string of injury-ravaged seasons inside a ground-heavy scheme that leaned hard on his magical legs. It's also fair to wonder if Jackson, a pending free agent who seeks a Deshaun Watson-level sum of guaranteed cash, will remain in Baltimore. The Ravens can tag him, and I fully expect them to go that route if a long-term deal can't be struck. Then again, we've got NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah pegging Florida passer Anthony Richardson to the club at No. 22 overall. Weird days ahead!
2022 stats: 15 games | 60.4 pct | 2,242 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 17 pass TD | 11 INT | 1,143 rush yds | 8 rush TD | 16 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 28
Ryan Poles won't rule out taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Consider it an open invite for teams to call up the general manager and offer a king's ransom. The idea of trading away Fields makes little sense after what he showed in 2023. Especially for a team with juicy draft capital and a titanic swath of cap space. The Athletic's Nate Tice doesn't see a quarterback in this year's draft the equal of Fields, who rapidly developed into a devastating game-changer on the ground. He needs polishing as a passer, but he spent his second season with a flimsy group of wideouts. Chicago's offseason resources can mend that in a hurry.
2022 stats: 17 games | 64.6 pct | 3,695 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 26 pass TD | 12 INT | 94 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 8 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 2 | 2020: 1 | 2019: 7 | 2018: 5 | 2017: 11 | 2016: 3 | 2015: 9 | 2014: 1 | 2013: T-4
We're back into the spin cycle. Nancy Drewing for clues on where Rodgers might wind up ... attempting not to bother Green Bay's starter as he spends his days in darkness on a quest to unearth what burns eternally within. I can't imagine spending four days in connection with my higher self and coming out thinking the the team with the longest playoff drought in the NFL makes any sense, but Rodgers is a rare cat.
2022 stats: 12 games | 66.5 pct | 1,943 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 16 pass TD | 4 INT | 37 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 1 fumble
Purdy is expected to be ready for camp following surgery to repair the torn UCL he suffered in January's NFC title game. His stunning first season will be remembered for heady decisions, deadly chemistry with George Kittle and a knack for unfurling downfield laser beams in stride. Fitting like a glove with Kyle Shanahan's offense, Purdy deserves a meritocracy-infused shot to keep the job. Who cares what the Niners traded away for Trey Lance? So what if Purdy's a bit undersized? Single-handedly reducing the draft process to a chucklefest, Purdy rode a magic carpet until Haason Reddick turned his elbow into mush. Imagine the vibe at Levi's Stadium if Lance wins the gig and struggles for even an instant.
2022 stats: 11 games | 66.4 pct | 2,368 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 14 pass TD | 7 INT | 418 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 8 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 8 | 2020: 10 | 2019: 13
We've spent months talking about the messy product Kyler helped fashion under jettisoned coach Kliff Kingsbury. What matters today is how the newly hired Jonathan Gannon attacks the development of his young quarterback. The Cardinals will be questioned for hiring a defensive coach who must now assemble the perfect blend of offensive minds to flip the switch on a quarterback coming off a torn ACL. If they do so, said brain trust is bound to be hired away to become head coaches themselves, leaving Murray out in the cold all over again. His incredible physical talent could use direction, molding and buy-in from both the player and his teachers.
2022 stats: 18 games | 66.7 pct | 4,820 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 31 pass TD | 14 INT | 98 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 7 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 13 | 2020: 15 | 2019: 8 | 2018: 13 | 2017: 10 | 2016: 13 | 2015: 11 | 2014: N/A | 2013: N/A
The Vikings expect to have Cousins back in purple come September. It's almost unavoidable, with nearly $49 million in dead money attached to any pre-June release. Besides, he's typically a tick above the bundle of mezzanine-level passers set to become free agents. Good Kirk burned bright off his white-hot connection with Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson. Bad Kirk reared his ugly head when Jefferson was smothered -- or when Cousins just decided to go on one of his many in-game anti-adventures. I love the hiring of Brian Flores to fix the NFL's worst defense, but it's absurd to expect the Vikings to win a million more one-score games come September.
2022 stats: 18 games | 66.7 pct | 3,641 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 17 pass TD | 6 INT | 810 rush yds | 7 rush TD | 7 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 24 | 2020: 24 | 2019: 23
The Giants want him back, but at what cost? Jones isn't worthy of a $40 million-plus annual pact. A shorter-term deal makes sense for Brian Daboll's latest QB-whispering creation, but today's NFL is short on mid-tier signal-calling contracts. We'll leave that jazz to New York's brass. Jones crashed hard in the playoff stumble to Philly, but his overall body of work through the air -- a career-best 67.2 percent completion rate with a personal-low five interceptions in the regular season -- paired well with his mighty handiwork (708 yards and seven scores) on the ground.
2022 stats: 12 games | 65.2 pct | 2,536 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 13 pass TD | 6 INT | 98 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 12 | 2020: 8 | 2019: 7 | 2018: 30 | 2017: N/A | 2016: 24 | 2015: 26 | 2014: 13 | 2013: 14
The presence of A.J. Brown helped morph Philly into a superpower. His absence in Tennessee left Tannehill flinging passes to a bare cupboard. Few quarterbacks were asked to do more with less. In typical Tannehill fashion, he forged on drama-free, helping the club to a 7-3 start before the wheels came whistling off. His numbers (13 touchdowns with six interceptions) were tarnished by low-grade weaponry and the cost of playing through a nasty ankle injury that wiped out a flurry of starts. The Titans can save up to $27 million in cap room by moving on, a lever pull Mike Vrabel refuses to fully swat down. Someone else would pounce in a hurry: Tannehill's one of the toughest dudes league-wide.
2022 stats: 11 games | 67.2 pct | 2,437 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 16 pass TD | 4 INT | 33 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 20 | 2020: T-30 | 2019: 15 | 2018: N/A | 2017: 12 | 2016: N/A | 2015: N/A | 2014: N/A
Consistently productive inside a star-studded Niners offense, a finally healthy Garoppolo posted a 16:4 touchdown-to-pick ratio and chalked up the lowest interception percentage (1.3) of his six-year starting career ... until a foot injury wiped him from the lineup in Week 13. The setback gave birth to the legend of Brock Purdy -- now set to do battle with Trey Lance -- leaving Kyle Shanahan to admit he doesn't see "any scenario" where Jimmy G returns. The Raiders and Josh McDaniels reportedly could have eyes for the 31-year-old passer. The Jets make sense, too, but it's fair to wonder what version of Garoppolo emerges in a post-Shanny universe.
2022 stats: 16 games | 64.0 pct | 2,608 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 12 pass TD | 6 INT | 243 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 34 | 2020: N/A | 2019: 27 | 2018: N/A | 2017: 28 | 2016: N/A
Far more fun with Brissett at the controls, the Browns were a DVOA darling before their backup was shoved aside for Deshaun Watson. Jacoby's mistakes hurt in tight losses to the Jets, Falcons and Chargers -- among others -- but he threw just a single pick over his final five starts. Behind a quality line, Brissett played some of the best football of his career and developed genuine chemistry with Amari Cooper and David Njoku. The Browns would be wise to retain his services.
2022 stats: 9 games | 68.0 pct | 2,087 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 10 pass TD | 8 INT | 9 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 5 | 2020: 13 | 2019: 9 | 2018: 16 | 2017: 8 | 2016: 8 | 2015: 19 | 2014: 17 | 2013: 13
There's an alternate reality where Stafford hangs up the cleats, Sean McVay enters broadcasting, and the Rams are violently pulled apart from within. Instead, L.A.'s coach and quarterback appear determined to right the wrongs of a season that offered fans a fully guided tour through the Nine Circles of Hell. Stafford is culpable for operating as a turnover machine, but it's tough not to data wipe this season's disaster flick from the mind. Fix that line, and he remains a veteran with plenty of Super Bowl-level play left in the bloodstream.
2022 stats: 15 games | 60.8 pct | 3,522 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 24 pass TD | 14 INT | 102 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 10 | 2020: 12 | 2019: 16 | 2018: 22 | 2017: 21 | 2016: 5 | 2015: 10 | 2014: N/A
I have zero problem watching Carr play hardball with a Raiders club that coldly shoved him aside. Now a free agent after refusing to waive his no-trade clause, the 31-year-old with 142 starts under his belt can explore an intriguing open market. The Saints, Jets, Colts, Commanders and Panthers could all use a reliable veteran. Carr is a durable, team-first leader who would turn a squad like the Jets into a playoff contender. He's also destined to be oversold to fans as a solution. A classic good-not-great performer, Carr will both delight and agitate followers of his future team.
2022 stats: 14 games | 66.7 pct | 2,871 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 18 pass TD | 9 INT | 54 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 33 | 2020: 25 | 2019: T-30 | 2018: 17 | 2017: 26 | 2016: 17 | 2015: 6 | 2014: 18 | 2013: 20
Dalton produced a clean body of work for New Orleans. His 14 starts generated 18 touchdowns, nine picks and PFF's fifth-overall passing grade. Love from football's leading metrics house stands out, but Dalton never appears top-five to the eyes. Not even close. He did play with an appreciated sense of freedom and calm this past season, making me wonder if the Glowing Red Ginger Man might have a little bit of late-career Ryan Fitzpatrick bubbling up within. Ultimately, Andy Dalton remains a fitting bridge option for teams hoping to grow a rookie into something better than Andy Dalton.
2022 stats: 13 games | 63.0 pct | 2,404 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 9 INT | 237 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 4 fumbles
The Steelers can feel good about the future after seeing their rookie starter come into bloom inside an evolving offense. Pickett shined in crunch time, becoming the only first-year passer in league history to throw final-minute, game-winning touchdowns in back-to-back starts against the Raiders and Ravens. Sporadic and slightly unhinged out of the gate, the first-rounder finished as PFF's top-rated thrower from Week 14 on. Time will tell if he can overcome a lack of elite physical talent, but Pickett gives Pittsburgh something to build around.
2022 stats: 3 games | 63.5 pct | 858 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 4 pass TD | 5 INT | 16 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 21 | 2020: N/A | 2019: 22 | 2018: 20 | 2017: 17 | 2016: 15 | 2015: 20
Winston's season was unplugged early after suffering multiple fractures in his back. He won over the locker room by playing through pain, but it's tricky to imagine a scenario where he reunites with coach Dennis Allen, who seemed hellbent on dialing up Andy Dalton -- with smatterings of Taysom Hill -- over giving Winston another taste. The former Tampa arm ranked seventh in passing yardage through Week 3 -- with a Jameis-like four scores and five picks -- and stands out as one of the better offseason options for teams with a void under center. The Saints are one of those clubs, but their pursuit of Derek Carr appears to leave Winston out in the cold.
2022 stats: 13 games | 61.3 pct | 2,219 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 15 pass TD | 9 INT | 438 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 8 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: N/A | 2019: 35 | 2018: 21 | 2017: 19 | 2016: 14 | 2015: 22
Mariota was benched for Desmond Ridder and then walked away from the team entirely. If his career isn't over, the former first-rounder did himself no favors with a body of work characterized by late-game gaffes, costly turnovers and an inability to connect with superstar-in-waiting Kyle Pitts. Now benched twice in his NFL tenure under the watch of Arthur Smith, Mariota fades into the woodwork.
2022 stats: 6 games | 58.2 pct | 1,102 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 7 pass TD | 5 INT | 175 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: 4 | 2019: 5 | 2018: 11 | 2017: 13
The Browns saw little evidence of the player they furnished with a fully guaranteed $230 million. Buried under layers of rust, Watson initially disrupted a Cleveland offense that ranked fourth in DVOA through Week 12 before stumbling to 15th during Watson's six starts. His five touchdowns over the final two weeks of the season were promising, but Watson is under heavy pressure to resemble a top-five passer come September. The Browns gave up too many picks and far too much cash -- alienating a pocket of the fan base along the way -- to field a quarterback who makes us long for the days of Jacoby Brissett.
2022 stats: 14 games | 65.2 pct | 2,997 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 14 pass TD | 11 INT | 102 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 16
The 2022 season felt entirely unnecessary. An avoidable waste of time. Shoving a promising second-year passer into a messy environment where defensive-minded Matt Patricia was asked to do his best Josh McDaniels impression. The experiment died out of the gate and left a confidence-addled Jones openly asking for more coaching. The former first-rounder now emerges as a spicy bounce-back candidate with Bill O'Brien returning home to "Alabama-fy" the offense.
2022 stats: 15 games | 60.5 pct | 3,524 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 16 pass TD | 11 INT | 277 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 11 | 2020: 6 | 2019: 3 | 2018: 6 | 2017: 5 | 2016: 9 | 2015: 4 | 2014: 8 | 2013: 6
Would I go into next season choosing Russell Wilson over, say, Teddy Bridgewater as my starter? Yes, I would. Especially with Sean Payton at the wheel. But there's a very real possibility that Wilson has crossed the point of no return. His late-season play ticked up a notch, but his off-target lobs, lack of chemistry with weapons and oft-baffled demeanor was one of the 2022 campaign's more stunning developments. When quarterbacks fade, it's an unpretty sight. It's tough to imagine the train wreck we just witnessed was nothing more than a false-flag autumn. It's anyone's guess who Wilson becomes in 2023.
2022 stats: 2 games | 48.4 pct | 194 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 0 pass TD | 1 INT | 67 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
2021 final ranking: 36
It's easy to forget Trey Lance exists. Shelved a million Sundays ago with a broken ankle, the so-called heir apparent watched Jimmy Garoppolo win games until Brock Purdy became a national storyline by playing a brand of pristine ball the Niners hoped to receive from Lance.
Littered with natural talent, the soon-to-be third-year pro (with just four career starts) enters the offseason in a tough spot. His summertime showdown with Purdy instantly becomes one of the NFC's sexiest quarterback tussles.
2022 stats: 5 games | 62.0 pct | 683 pass yds | 8.7 ypa | 4 pass TD | 4 INT | 27 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 18 | 2020: 29 | 2019: 19 | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A | 2016: N/A | 2015: 24 | 2014: N/A
Bridgewater hits free agency after a frustrating backup effort in Miami that saw him exit from his pair of starts with a concussion and subsequent pinkie injury that kept him from facing the Bills in the playoffs. Teddy's plug-and-play starting days are in the rearview mirror, but he remains one of the league's top backups.
2022 stats: 7 games | 65.0 pct | 1,252 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 4 pass TD | 5 INT | 38 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: 31 | 2019: T-30 | 2018: 19 | 2017: 30
Trubisky can be peddled as a potential starter until real games begin. He's in a class of quarterbacks eternally destined to be benched for another option. The Athletic's Mark Kaboly noted Trubisky looms as a release candidate for a Steelers team that adores Kenny Pickett and can save $8 million by chopping the low-ceilinged veteran.
2022 stats: 4 games | 63.5 pct | 708 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INT | 64 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
"We're committed to the position obviously, and we know we need a good leader there, and I think we have it in Ridder," Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently said. The third-rounder went four starts and 115 passes without throwing a pick. He grew in concert with first-year wideout Drake London and gives coach Arthur Smith something to work with if Atlanta doesn't grab a passer with the draft's No. 8 overall pick. I also consider the Falcons a dark-horse destination for former Smith pupil Ryan Tannehill if the Titans have eyes for another.
2022 stats: 9 games | 62.2 pct | 1,859 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 12 pass TD | 6 INT | 96 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 7 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 27 | 2020: 37 | 2019: N/A | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A | 2016: N/A | 2015: N/A
I’ll be surprised if Heinicke returns to Washington after Ron Rivera benched him for both Carson Wentz and Sam Howell. Set to turn 30 in March, the sneakerhead was a roller-coaster ride wrapped in Commanders colors. From series to series, Heinicke would intertwine saucy throws with disastrous turnovers. Inspired play with inexperience. Adventurous decisions with foolhardy tumbles. He certainly seemed to be the locker room’s pick, though, which says enough about Heinicke -- and plenty about Wentz.
2022 stats: 8 games | 62.3 pct | 1,755 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 11 pass TD | 9 INT | 86 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 19 | 2020: 35 | 2019: 10 | 2018: 14 | 2017: 3 | 2016: 25
Amid whispers that Washington plans to part ways with the dangerously streaky veteran, Wentz’s career sits at a crossroads. Dumped by three clubs in as many years, the big-bodied field general has faded from the scene as a reliable answer. His final appearance -- a three-pick meltdown against Cleveland that kicked the Commanders out of playoff contention -- was a powerful reminder that we cannot spend another offseason selling Wentz as anything more than a patch.
2022 stats: 12 games | 67.0 pct | 3,057 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 14 pass TD | 13 INT | 70 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 15 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 15 | 2020: 14 | 2019: 12 | 2018: 8 | 2017: 9 | 2016: 2 | 2015: 15 | 2014: 9 | 2013: 11
It’s the middle of February and I’m still writing blurbs about Matt Ryan. I want my mommy.
2022 stats: 6 games | 58.6 pct | 1,143 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 3 INT | 106 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 42 | 2020: 36 | 2019: 26 | 2018: 24
Isolate his better throws against the Bucs in Week 17 -- a rash of fiery downfield rockets -- and Darnold resembles the player the Jets thought they were drafting back in 2018. In the same contest, though, he lost a fumble on a botched snap, threw a disaster ball into double coverage that was picked and suffered a strip sack. Set to enter the open market, Darnold sits out there as a low-rent option for a club lacking answers. Could Frank Reich be enticed to lure the 25-year-old back to Panthers land?
2022 stats: 14 games | 60.5 pct | 3,010 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 17 pass TD | 13 INT | 134 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 25 | 2020: 11 | 2019: 24 | 2018: 12
After flatlining with the Panthers, Mayfield brought oxygen to a DOA Rams club with his heroic Monday night comeback against the Raiders. That showing -- hours after joining the club -- was paired with a 24-for-28, 230-yard, two-touchdown destruction of Denver on Christmas Day. That mixes into a stew of milquetoast (sometimes putrid) play, but Baker turned a few heads. If he doesn’t return to the fold with Sean McVay, some quarterback-needy squad is sure to sniff around.
2022 stats: 4 games | 68.2 pct | 780 pass yds | 5.9 ypa | 1 pass TD | 3 INT | 36 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 39 | 2020: T-48 | 2019: 50 | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A | 2016: N/A | 2015: N/A | 2014: N/A | 2013: N/A
The mild-mannered McCoy soldiered on without complaint for a Cardinals team intent on agitating its fan base from start to finish. Filling in when Kyler Murray tweaked his hammy -- and later blew out his knee -- Colt was battered for 13 sacks behind Arizona's shaky line and saw his season end with a concussion. Under contract through next season, McCoy has a chance to make early starts in '23 if Murray's still on the shelf. Under a new coaching staff, though, the 36-year-old's future is a mystery.
2022 stats: 7 games | 57.9 pct | 663 pass yds | 8.7 ypa | 3 pass TD | 3 INT | 1 rush yd | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 37 | 2020: 34 | 2019: 25
Minshew largely sizzled in a shootout loss to the Cowboys before looking lost the following week in an ugly defeat to the Saints. I present to you a player with a 44:15 career touchdown-to-pick ratio who plays with confidence and flair. Until he doesn’t. Still, he’s a reserve with upside whom Philly should bring back in a hurry.
2022 stats: 4 games | 58.9 pct | 1,192 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 3 pass TD | 4 INT | 9 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 50 | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A
White has the chance to make moolah this offseason. If the Jets don’t retain the tough-as-nails free agent, one of the game's grittier backups won’t struggle to find work. A mixed bag, White brought inspiration to a fading campaign by playing through injury and dishing out a handful of gaudy box scores. He also authored a two-pick implosion against Seattle in Week 17 -- eliminating New York for good -- that all but silenced chatter about a future starting gig. The Jets must operate under zero illusions at the quarterback position.
2022 stats: 9 games | 58.0 pct | 1,051 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 5 pass TD | 3 INT | 6 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 44 | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A
Thrown into the fire minutes into the opener, Rush played admirably in relief of a banged-up Dak Prescott. He won his first four starts and traveled without an interception until the Eagles carved him up in a three-pick disaster come Week 6. Cooper never crossed 240 passing yards in a game -- and his arm is a limited weapon -- but the pending free agent should earn another deal in Dallas.
2022 stats: 15 games | 61.0 pct | 3,118 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 17 pass TD | 15 INT | 108 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 8 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 31
As with the unappreciated Lovie Smith, Mills was never more than a stopgap for the 2022 Texans. The quarterback and his one-and-done coach, though, carved out a juicy bit of revenge with a Week 18 win over the Colts that absurdly knocked Houston out of the draft’s top spot. Either way, the Texans are a rock-solid lock to pick at least their second favorite passer in the draft, leaving Mills where he belonged all along.
2022 stats: 2 games | 58.8 pct | 411 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 44 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A
Dobbs was viewed by Tennessee's coaching staff as the better option when it mattered most over a deer-in-the-headlights Malik Willis. After shining in the preseason with the Browns, the 28-year-old played competently in a pair of late-season losses to Dallas and Jacksonville that sealed Tennessee's grand fade. It was enough to get him a look for backup work heading into the spring.
2022 stats: 1 game | 57.9 pct | 169 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT | 35 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Howell slayed Dallas in the regular-season finale with a deep touchdown toss to Terry McLaurin alongside 35 yards and a score on the ground. It's too bad we didn't see more of him down the stretch, but the fifth-rounder showed enough to Ron Rivera to waltz into the offseason as Washington's top option.
2022 stats: 4 games | 70.7 pct | 781 pass yds | 8.5 ypa | 5 pass TD | 3 INT | 0 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles
The men, women and children of New England fell hard for Zappe after watching their new wonderboy dismantle Detroit, 29-0, in place of a banged-up Mac Jones. He helped author a 38-15 crushing of Cleveland a week later, capping off New England's two largest point explosions of 2022. Zappe then relieved a benched Jones the following Monday night against the Bears -- the home crowd chanting his name -- but fell back to earth with two picks and a lost fumble. His early heroics created a genuine -- if temporary -- quarterback controversy and left me with the sense that Bill Belichick was a bigger fan of the rookie than he let on.
2022 stats: 6 games | 59.4 pct | 731 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 3 pass TD | 3 INT | 39 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 52 | 2020: 55
Walker was at his best in a lashing of the Bucs that saw him rip scoring darts to D.J. Moore and Tommy Tremble. He showed equal promise in a 317-yard outing against Atlanta the following week, but spent most of his five starts serving as a Handoff Droid for Carolina’s oft-powerful backfield. A high ankle sprain sabotaged his season, but so did enough spotty play to convince the club to take a closer look at Sam Darnold.
2022 stats: 8 games | 52.0 pct | 754 pass yds | 5.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 5 INT | 24 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
A preseason hero, Thompson was shoved into action after a rash of concussions and injuries swept Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater from the lineup. The rookie hit on 57.1 percent of his passes at 5.1 yards per throw in the same offense that saw Tua lead the league at 8.9 yards per heave. His wild-card start against Buffalo featured 27 incompletions, a killer delay of game penalty and a pick deep in Dolphins territory. Thompson also made a handful of throws and was hardly the only figure of blame in the 34-31 loss. He's done enough to hang around as a reserve.
2022 stats: 5 games | 63.9 pct | 656 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 4 pass TD | 3 INT | 84 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A
Set to hit the open market, Stidham has a good chance to stick with Josh McDaniels inside a quarterback room starting over in a post-Derek Carr universe. He came tumbling to earth against the Chiefs in the finale, but the player we saw tear up San Francisco in Week 17 showed he could deliver the ball with authority and make music with Davante Adams.
2022 stats: 5 games | 57.6 pct | 1,051 pass yds | 5.5 ypa | 5 pass TD | 3 INT | 6 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 51 | 2020: 46 | 2019: 33 | 2018: 26 | 2017: 25 | 2016: 21 | 2015: 18 | 2014: 11 | 2013: 16
Flacco’s done more with his career than most expected. That said, watching him on Sundays triggered the nagging sense of a past existence where cement-footed signal-callers -- stripped of all pocket mobility -- were still a thing in our society. I can’t fathom (or tolerate) the Jets flipping his switch again next autumn.
2022 stats: 7 games | 65.2 pct | 884 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 4 pass TD | 4 INT | 191 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 26 | 2020: N/A
We last saw Mr. Huntley whipping four touchdowns in a flag football tilt. Prior to that, he held his own in a tight playoff loss to the Bengals. Unable to rescue a dying offense, Huntley largely struggled in place of Lamar Jackson and failed to outshine his handiwork of a year ago. With a measly 1.6 touchdown percentage over 305 career attempts, his starting days are a thing of the past unless disaster strikes.
2022 stats: 4 games | 60.2 pct | 483 pass yds | 5.5 ypa | 2 pass TD | 4 INT | 7 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: 54 | 2019: N/A
Hitting 21 of 25 throws against the Cardinals in Week 15, Rypien threw for 197 yards with a touchdown and a pick and had the Broncos up 24-9 at one stage -- Denver's widest advantage at that point in the 2022 season. It eased memories of his ugly start against the Jets and begged the obvious question: WHY CAN'T RUSSELL WILSON DO THIS? With Denver in flux, Rypien enters free agency as a viable backup option.
2022 stats: 2 games | 57.7 pct | 184 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT | 8 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 38 | 2020: N/A | 2019: 55 | 2018: N/A | 2017: 31 | 2016: 22 | 2015: N/A
Siemian was slated to replace Justin Fields in Week 12 against the Jets. Injuring his oblique in warmups -- and set to sit in favor of Nathan Peterman -- Siemian pushed himself back into the lineup, was squelched by Gang Green and never appeared in our lives again before landing on injured reserve with said oblique annoyance.
2022 stats: 8 games | 50.8 pct | 276 pass yds | 4.5 ypa | 0 pass TD | 3 INT | 123 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
There was no better advertisement for Ryan Tannehill than spending Sundays watching Willis dance around the pocket in a state of confusion. Mike Vrabel decisively benched the third-rounder with the season on the line in favor of Joshua Dobbs. It's unrealistic to view Willis as anything more than a project heading into a pressure-packed '23 in Tennessee.
2022 stats: 2 games | 65.5 pct | 402 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 5 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: N/A | 2019: 47
Blough appeared as Arizona's fourth starter under center after Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley were scattered to the wind. Blough survived a tight loss to the Falcons before exiting the season finale against San Francisco with a concussion. He rides into the offseason as a journeyman with a dash of upside.
2022 stats: 3 games | 59.5 pct | 224 pass yds | 5.3 ypa | 0 pass TD | 4 INT | 8 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: 46 | 2020: 40 | 2019: 39 | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A | 2016: N/A | 2015: 33 | 2014: 20 | 2013: 9
The former Super Bowl MVP offers bushels of experience, but Foles looked lost at sea in a pair of doomed starts. To be fair, that applied to all humans who played quarterback for Indy in a season that grew darker by the day.
2022 stats: 1 game | 83.3 pct | 37 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 0 pass TD | 0 INT | 0 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: 58 | 2019: 45 | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A | 2016: N/A | 2015: 25 | 2014: 28 | 2013: N/A
Brian Hoyer threw for 37 yards and made $1.7 million in 2022. I want to be Brian Hoyer.
2022 stats: 9 games | 54.5 pct | 1,688 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 6 pass TD | 7 INT | 102 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2021 final ranking: 43
In a world of expectations against results, Wilson ranks below all the rest. It’s no fun, though, piling on a young player whose future went from hopeful to stark in a flash. Even if the Jets fail in their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, this under-pressure coaching staff remains a lock to supplant their floundering first-rounder with a veteran who won’t singlehandedly sink an otherwise talented roster. Amid rare flashes of promise, Wilson has been reduced to a project who must be rebuilt from the ground up. He could easily wind up elsewhere sooner than later.
2022 stats: 5 games | 55.9 pct | 161 pass yds | 4.7 ypa | 1 pass TD | 2 INT | 90 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Perkins was fun to watch on the ground, notching a 14/83 line in work against the Chiefs and Saints. A total project through the air, he hits free agency as a deep-roster option entering his age-27 season.
2022 stats: 3 games | 61.3 pct | 390 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 1 pass TD | 3 INT | 32 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: 43 | 2019: N/A | 2018: N/A
Lost to a tweaked neck, Wolford is a 27-year-old Barclays banker-turned-quarterback whose injury paved the way for Baker Mayfield to play prime-time hero against the Raiders. Coach Sean McVay seemingly warmed up to the latter, leaving Wolford’s status in Los Angeles a mystery heading into the offseason.
2022 stats: 3 games | 56.0 pct | 139 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT | 7 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A
Peterman's lone start came by way of Justin Fields resting his hip in Week 18. Operating as a deep backup (he was made active after No. 2 man Trevor Siemian was lost to an oblique injury), years could pass before we again lay eyes on Nathan.
2022 stats: 1 game | 83.3 pct | 37 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 0 pass TD | 0 INT | 0 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: T-52 | 2019: 43 | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A | 2016: N/A
Driskel walked on stage as a hot-and-cold side piece to Davis Mills, used primarily to scamper with the ball and leave the arm action to his dance partner. The good cop, bad cop act quietly pointed to the potential meaninglessness of human life.
2022 stats: 1 game | 57.5 pct | 168 pass yds | 4.2 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INT | 41 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A | 2018: N/A | 2017: N/A
Yet another understudy thrust onto stage in Week 18, Webb performed adequately, keeping the Giants alive against the Eagles and bugging Philly on the ground with 41 yards and a touchdown off six carries.
2022 stats: 6 games | 54.2 pct | 412 pass yds | 5.0 ypa | 0 pass TD | 5 INT | 61 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: N/A | 2019: N/A
Packed into Arizona's chaotic clown car of quarterbacks, McSorley managed to throw five picks in 83 attempts to trigger a 6.0 interception percentage.
2022 stats: 4 games | 63.4 pct | 573 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 3 pass TD | 3 INT | 87 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A
Ehlinger served as the poster boy for Colts chaos in a disastrous 26-3 loss to the Patriots that saw him whip a late-game pick-six after being sacked a whopping nine times. He fared better in starts against Washington and Houston -- and offers some juice as a scrambler -- but there's little evidence he's more than backup fare. Every Colts quarterback deserves a clean slate after last year's grisly car crash.
2022 stats: 2 games | 59.0 pct | 416 pass yds | 5.3 ypa | 2 pass TD | 4 INT | 13 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2021 final ranking: N/A | 2020: 39 | 2019: 36 | 2018: N/A
Allen was thrust into a pair of starts largely because Texans coaches, Texans fans, Texans players and all of Texas needed a breather from Davis Mills. The plan went utterly awry with Allen producing just two scores, four interceptions (including a pick-six) and a fumble (returned for six) on a wayward sneak. Houston pulled the plug from there for the tantalizing buddy-cop tandem of Mills and Jeff Driskel.
2022 stats: 2 games | 44.9 pct | 302 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 0 pass TD | 2 INT | -5 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Brown looked the part -- the part of a third-string quarterback -- in a season-ending loss to the Bengals in Week 18 that saw him toss a pair of picks and suffer a strip-sack that turned into a Cincinnati touchdown. His lone start also included some promising downfield lobs to Sammy Watkins and Isaiah Likely, but Baltimore never planned to shove Brown into action. Lamar Jackson's durability all but doomed an offense that starts fresh under newly hired play-caller Todd Monken.