Eagles' unquestioned leader Jalen Hurts owns his role in narrow Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

The Eagles dominated the first half, and they had a 10-point lead with Mahomes wincing in pain just before the teams went to the locker room. The Chiefs' offense had mustered just one touchdown drive. Their only other point came from the fumble return, and the Eagles had already weathered that. But there was a decided shift in the second half. The Chiefs ran the ball, and the Eagles could not stop it, allowing 119 rushing yards in the second half. And while Mahomes passed for less than 100 yards over the final two quarters, he was never sacked, and on the Chiefs' final drive, he took off on a 26-yard scramble, bad ankle and all. It put the Chiefs in makeable field-goal range and all that was left was for them to manage the clock.

"We just couldn't get off the field," said the Eagles' veteran defender Brandon Graham.

And that meant Hurts was stuck on the bench, limiting the damage he could do with his legs and arm. He threw for 304 yards and one touchdown and ran for 70 yards and three scores, the final of which helped tie the game with five minutes left after Hurts also ran in the two-point conversion. Hurts is stoic in public, rarely revealing his emotions. But he was downcast on Sunday night, picking at the skin on one of his fingers, nearly choking up as he talked about his teammates. The Eagles had the luxury of having a core four -- four veteran leaders who had won the Eagles' Super Bowl five years ago. Their time may be over now, though, as they mull retirement and free agency. Hurts is the unquestioned leader of the Eagles. He was a revelation this season, whose rapid development nearly made him the league's Most Valuable Player and very nearly won the Eagles a second Super Bowl. The faith the Eagles have in him is obvious. On the first play after his fumble, the Eagles called a designed run for Hurts that went for 14 yards. Hurts said he wasn't even thinking of the fumble by then -- he takes each play individually.

"I don't think we know what Jalen's ceiling is," Sirianni said. "He left it all out there. He led us to 35 points. I told him I was happy for him. It wasn't just this game. It was the entire season."