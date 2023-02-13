What We Learned

Chiefs overcome 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eagles, capture Super Bowl LVII 

Published: Feb 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 17-3-0
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 16-4-0

FULL BOX SCORE


The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-scoring shootout to capture their second Super Bowl victory in four years on Sunday.

The game-winning play came on a 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with 11 seconds remaining in the game.

Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his high ankle sprain at the end of the second quarter, but he still managed to quarterback his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

By winning Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes became the first Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player to win the Lombardi Trophy in the same season since Kurt Warner did so with the Rams in 1999.

Meanwhile, Andy Reid became the 14th head coach to win multiple Super Bowls -- and he did so by overcoming the team he helmed from 1999-2012.

After a 14-3 regular season and three hard-fought postseason wins, the Chiefs stand alone as Super Bowl champions for the third time in franchise history.

Around the NFL will have more from Kevin Patra shortly.

Related Content

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Sunday's flag football games, skill competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Sunday's flag football games and skill competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the NFC and AFC.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Thursday's competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the AFC and NFC.

news

Chiefs defeat Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII, will face Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Philadelphia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship Game and will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the second consecutive year.

news

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

news

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.

news

Bengals defeat Ravens, advance to AFC Divisional Round to face Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year.

news

Giants upset Vikings, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face Eagles

The New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season. They will face their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE