Chiefs overcome 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eagles, capture Super Bowl LVII 

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-scoring shootout to capture their second Super Bowl victory in four years on Sunday.

The game-winning play came on a 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with 11 seconds remaining in the game.

Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his high ankle sprain at the end of the second quarter, but he still managed to quarterback his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

By winning Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes became the first Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player to win the Lombardi Trophy in the same season since Kurt Warner did so with the Rams in 1999.

Meanwhile, Andy Reid became the 14th head coach to win multiple Super Bowls -- and he did so by overcoming the team he helmed from 1999-2012.