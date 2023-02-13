Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

That decision is an 11th season with the Chiefs.

"I look in the mirror and I'm old," Reid added during his postgame news conference, per The Washington Post. "My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I'm doing. I got asked that 50 times here. Finally I just go, 'Whatever, man. Whatever.' ... I'm good with what I'm doing right now. ... Listen, if they'll have me, I'll stick around."

Reid, at 64 years and 330 days old on Sunday, became the fourth-oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl, according to NFL Research.

With his second Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, Reid became the 14th NFL head coach to claim multiple Super Bowls and did so against his old squad, the Philadelphia Eagles. The only coach in league history with 10 or more playoff wins for multiple organizations, Reid improved to 22-16 in the postseason and trails only Bill Belichick (31 wins) for the most victories in playoff chronicle.

If there was any doubt of Reid's eventual place in the Hall of Fame, on Sunday he became just the fourth head coach with more than 200 regular-season wins and two Super Bowl victories.

A second-half rally by the Chiefs saw Reid put on a play-calling clinic, offering evidence he's still at the top of his game. And following the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win in four seasons, he's headed back as Kansas City continues to make its argument as the NFL's next dynasty.