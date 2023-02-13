NFL community, fans react to Chiefs' 38-35 win over Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35 , on Sunday at an electric State Farm Stadium to win their second Super Bowl in four years.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player to also win Super Bowl MVP in the same season since Kurt Warner did so in 1999. Despite being hobbled by a high ankle sprain, Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and he delivered with a gutsy 26-yard scramble to the Eagles' 17-yard line on Kansas City's final drive.