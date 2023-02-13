Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes is the first player to take home Associated Press NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season this century.

Completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions on Sunday, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a fourth-quarter drive to set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal. Mahomes' 26-yard scramble on that drive put the Chiefs into field goal range, and added to his 44 total rushing yards for the game.

It's the second Super Bowl MVP award won by the 27-year-old Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV to conclude the 2019 season.