Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Travis admitted after the game that the Chiefs felt pressure to win this game for head coach Andy Reid, something Patrick Mahomes separately would confirm. Facing his former team, the one he couldn't quite bring home a Super Bowl title for, Reid was also on the cusp of his second Super Bowl ring. Just as it means so much to Kelce and Mahomes, it's the same for Reid and his legacy as an all-time coach.

"For him going up against his old team, we wanted to get this so bad for him," Kelce said. "... You can call it what you want -- that didn't happen in Philly -- it happened right here in Kansas City. There's a lot of pride knowing that he's had success in two different organizations, but this was the better one."

Things were looking a bit dire for the Chiefs at halftime, trailing 24-14 with Mahomes hobbling on a bad ankle he aggravated late in the second quarter. Kelce said the message was simple for the Chiefs during halftime.

"Let's go be ourselves," Kelce said. "Let's go out there and be ourselves, play with a little more fire. That was essentially the end of the discussion right there -- play with a little more fire for the guy next to you."

According to Kelce, the comeback was a by-product of Reid's coaching style, calling him "the ultimate challenger."

"He can relate to you and bring the best out of you," Kelce said of Reid. "I wish I could explain it, but that's what makes him the greatest. To be able to have 53 grown men and find a way to challenge them without disrespecting anybody and find a way to challenge them together. He does it better than anybody I've ever met in my life.

"I owe a lot to him and I respect his leadership and I try to be as much of a leader as he is to everybody else."

And now it appears they're poised to run it back again, even as Kelce admitted "I don't know how many I got left." But with Reid suggesting postgame that the talk of him retiring was premature, and with Mahomes three years away from age 30, the Chiefs should be loaded for another Super Bowl run next season.

Are we now calling this a dynasty?