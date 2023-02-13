Super Bowl win, awards only part of why Patrick Mahomes' 2022 season may end up his best

There were plenty of reasons for Mahomes to struggle in the second half, especially with that injury. Instead, he did what he's done throughout his brief career -- he delivered.

"He grew up in a locker room, he's seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest," Reid said of Mahomes. "He wants to be the greatest player ever. That's what he wants to do and he goes about it humbly. There's no bragging. He could stand up here and give you these stats that are incredible, but he's never going to do that. So we appreciate that. And when it's time for the guys around him to raise their game, he helps them with that. The great quarterbacks make everyone around them better, including the head coach."

Mahomes now becomes the only quarterback in NFL history to win two league MVPs and two Super Bowls in the first six years of his career. He's also the first player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same year since Kurt Warner did it with the Rams back in 1999. There are literally so many feats Mahomes has accomplished that it's becoming difficult to keep track. He now has a chance to join Troy Aikman and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win three Super Bowls in their first seven years in the league.