Patrick Mahomes human after all, as Chiefs fall to Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

It wasn't just that Mahomes -- who threw for 270 yards while tossing two interceptions and taking three sacks -- was constantly under pressure. It's that he wasn't able to create the type of backbreaking plays that had been a staple of this prolific offense for so long. He barely had time to throw the ball deep and he was often scrambling to buy precious extra seconds for his receivers to break open. The more Mahomes raced around to improvise, the more it looked like the Chiefs had no answer for what the Buccaneers were throwing at them.

This is the point in this column where Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles deserves credit for his game plan. He mixed up coverages, dialed up effective blitzes and asked his defensive line to harass Mahomes down after down. The Bucs clearly came into this contest looking to avenge a 27-24 loss to Kansas City in Week 12, a defeat that featured Mahomes throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns. As Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ said after the game, "They had us schemed up pretty well."

"I can't give him enough credit," said Bucs coach Bruce Arians when asked about Bowles. "I think he got a little tired of hearing about how unstoppable they were. I thought he came with a fantastic plan just to keep them in front of us and tackle really well. Patrick (Mahomes) wasn't going to beat us running. We let him run all day."

It would be easy to say the Chiefs' offensive line was the only problem in this contest. The reality is that Andy Reid's group had many others. Mahomes could've used more from wide receiver ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿, who's been plagued by a calf injury since Week 16 and didn't look completely healthy Sunday. The running game wasn't much of a factor, either. The strength of the Tampa Bay defense is their dominance against the run and, other than one 26-yard run, that unit (and the Chiefs' run-pass imbalance) never allowed rookie running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ to build up much steam.

The Kansas City defense was even more of a culprit. That bunch couldn't slow down the Bucs' offense and committed eight of the Chiefs' 11 penalties. If there was a chance for Kansas City to win this game when its offense wasn't performing at a high level, it meant the defense had to do its part. Aside from a goal-line stand early in the game, that unit didn't deliver in ways that would've been critical to the Chiefs' success.

The incredible aspect of all this was that Mahomes couldn't find a way to overcome these problems. One of the worst kept secrets in the league was that the Chiefs actually did have flaws. They've never had great cover corners and nobody would describe their offensive line as dominant, even with Fisher and Schwartz healthy. The difference always has been that Mahomes could mask those issues just by taking the field.