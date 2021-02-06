Chiefs OLB coach Britt Reid, son of HC Andy Reid, involved in multi-car crash

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old with life threatening injuries, according to Kansas City (Missouri) Police.

According to details released by KCPD and first obtained by KSHB-TV, a grey Chevy Impala had run out of gas and was stopped on the southbound entrance ramp for I-435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium. A Chevy Traverse was parked with its lights on near the Impala to assist. A Ram pickup truck, which Britt Reid admitted to police he was driving, traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the Impala and then struck the rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of the Traverse was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, per police, and a 4-year-old sitting in the back seat was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Traverse and the front seat adult passenger did not sustain injuries in the crash, and the driver of the Impala also was not injured.

Reid later was transported to a local medical center for treatment after complaining of stomach pain, per police.

Kansas City Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach, Britt Reid," the team said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts are prayers are with everyone involved."

Reid has been with the team since 2013, and has spent the last two seasons as outside linebackers coach. Prior to his current role, Reid was the team's defensive line coach, assistant defensive line coach and defensive quality control coach. He worked with Temple University as a graduate assistant from 2010-2012.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. Kansas City is scheduled to depart for the game on Saturday.