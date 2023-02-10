Patience is Kansas City's virtue: Chiefs got back to Super Bowl by overhauling personnel and strategy

In short, the Chiefs are more dangerous because they are more diverse than they've ever been before.

"You have so many different types of receivers that Pat is dealing with," said Smith-Schuster prior to Kansas City's Divisional Round win over Jacksonville. "You have small guys, guys who move around, fast, slow, whatever you want to call it, he has it and he's going to adjust and that's the thing that he's really, really good at. But not only that -- you think about the running backs that we're using. We're using three to four different running backs in a game. We're using five different receivers, using three different tight ends. So for a guy like Patrick Mahomes to go in a game and know everyone's tendency of what they have, the chemistry is there and he's building it day in and day out."

When asked earlier this season how his new targets have acclimated so smoothly in their first season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added, "I think you go back to (general manager) Brett (Veach) and the people that he brings in. He knows the offense. He grew up in the profession, in the NFL, with this offense, so he has a pretty good feel of what needs to be fitted in there and how guys, even though they might not have been in the scheme, but have certain qualities there that would work for us."

Veach recognized the challenge that came with trading Hill to Miami. The Chiefs surrounded Mahomes with fleet-footed receivers early in his career -- along with Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman -- and they became the league's most explosive offense as a result. Then last season arrived, and Kansas City faced more opponents committed to eliminating the big play. This included a Cincinnati Bengals team that upset the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game by continually dropping seven and eight defenders into coverage, with Cincy overcoming a 21-3 deficit to punch a Super Bowl ticket. The more teams played schemes designed to take away the deep shots, the more Kansas City had to learn how to live in a world where 10- and 12-play drives were the norm.

That shift in philosophy forced the Chiefs to look for bigger players who could out-muscle defenders and more agile targets who could do everything from running jet sweeps to generating yards after the catch on quick passes.