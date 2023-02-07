Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Super Bowl week is finally here, and it starts with Opening Night.
On Monday, players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs took the podiums at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, to share their thoughts on Super Bowl LVII and much more.
Starting off strong with the NFC, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts caught up with NFL Network's Michael Irvin to answer some of the first questions of the evening, including how this year marks the first time there will be two Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl as he squares off against Patrick Mahomes.
"Now, the first time for two to go head-to-head," Hurts said. "That's uplifting the next generation of quarterbacks. That four-year-old, five-year-old kid back in Houston, back in Philly, back in Texas, Louisiana, wherever across the world that regardless of what someone may say or have an opinion about you, you can do it. You can do it, too. There's a platform here. I value the platform I have I'm sure like Pat does, as well. So, we just want to inspire the next people."
Head coach Nick Sirianni also caught up with Irvin and asked him the question for a change. Sirianni wanted to know if Irvin, the former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, will root for the Eagles this Sunday.
"Coach, I got to keep this thing right down the middle, coach," Irvin said. "Right now, but I have had some moments here with the Eagles. I do think the Eagles have the advantage right now, coach."
Here come the NFC Champs
Here come the AFC Champs
Patrick Mahomes having fun at the podium
Mahomes could be headed to the doghouse after stating he has been so focused on this Sunday's Super Bowl matchup that he has not planned Valentine's Day for his wife.
"I didn't even notice it was coming up, so don't tell her that I said that. I'll make sure I'll have some plans now," said Mahomes.
Mahomes made it clear that he will not have the song "Dreams and Nightmares" by rapper Meek Mill on his playlist for this Sunday. That is the song the Eagles ran out to when they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Who does the best Patrick Mahomes impression? Well, according to Mahomes himself, it is none other than coach Andy Reid.
"He doesn't do it in front of a lot of people, thankfully, but Andy Reid for sure has the best impression of my voice," said Mahomes.
Andy Reid shows respect for his former team
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how he is so proud of the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.
"I've got a lot of close friends on the Eagles. Some of the players are guys that I got to be in the draft with, and I'm proud of those guys for what they've done," said Reid.
The Kelce Bowl
Eagles center Jason Kelce talked about what it is like to play against his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl.
"We're always rooting for each other. I always want him to do well, but I would sure love to get this one over his head and have at least something over top of Trav," Kelce said.
Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, showed up to Opening Night to show her support with cookies.
Next up was Travis Kelce, who reflected on what it means to play against his brother in the biggest game of the year and talked about who won the most when they were kids.
"Jason definitely got that," said Kelce. "I'll tell you what, though, what he did do is he gave me a cool perspective on how to beat somebody that's better than you. I kind of got to learn the mind games at a different level as a younger kid, so he's helped me, get to where I'm at without a doubt, but he got the majority of the wins for sure."
Brotherly love and fun
Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata showed love for one of his teammates, Jason Kelce, who is actually his screensaver.
"Jason is an inspiration. Jason Kelce is an epitome of a leader," Mailata said. "I got him as my screensaver, as fat batman. That's how much of an inspiration he is to me. It's an honor playing with Jason Kelce, the player and the person that he is. You couldn't ask for a better teammate and a leader. He leads by example. You see it by his play on the field. More importantly, we see how he attacks every week in the classroom. Man, he walks the walk, talks the talk. He's the epitome of a leader."
Mahomes and Hurts shared a moment with the Vince Lombardi Trophy just within arms reach.
Travis Kelce made sure to have a little fun at the podium.
A reporter in the making
Patrick Mahomes was interviewed by an 11-year-old reporter named Jazzy and gave her some words of wisdom.
"Always got to focus on your goals," said Mahomes. "That's whatever you do in life. If that's trying to be a doctor, a lawyer, on the football field, you focus on going and achieving those goals and everything usually works out."
Jalen Hurts was also interviewed by the young reporter and appeared to recognize her. "I think I seen you. I've seen you around. Good to meet you," said Hurts.
She talked to him about how he has proved the doubters wrong many times in his career and asked how it feels to prove that he truly belongs in the Super Bowl.
"That's a great question, Hurts said. "I think we have doubters. I think it can do one or two things for you. It can either break you or it can push you to go to new heights. I feel like one important thing, you know, people may be doubting you, what you're doing at such a young age. You can't listen to them. You just got to control the things that you can, give your best every time and keep going. One day, you'll be doing one of these games just like I'm doing one of these games right now, so that'll be cool."
Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 ET on FOX.