Chiefs WR Toney (ankle) 'running around like crazy' at practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII

"He did everything yesterday that was planned for him to do," Reid said. "But he's got more today. We'll see how he does. He was spirited yesterday and running around like crazy, so we'll see how it works out today."

Reid noted Thursday's practice would be the hardest this week before tapering down ahead of the Super Bowl. How active Toney is in today's session could tell whether he'll play Sunday.

After being acquired by the Chiefs in a midseason trade with the New York Giants, Toney has played in nine games for K.C., including two playoff bouts, catching 20 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushes for 73 yards and an additional score.