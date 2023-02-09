Chiefs WR Toney (ankle) 'running around like crazy' at practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Receiver Kadarius Toney was the only Kansas City Chiefs player listed as limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury suffered in the AFC Championship Game.
Coach Andy Reid was asked Thursday morning about his concern for Toney's availability for Super Bowl LVII.
"He did everything yesterday that was planned for him to do," Reid said. "But he's got more today. We'll see how he does. He was spirited yesterday and running around like crazy, so we'll see how it works out today."
Reid noted Thursday's practice would be the hardest this week before tapering down ahead of the Super Bowl. How active Toney is in today's session could tell whether he'll play Sunday.
After being acquired by the Chiefs in a midseason trade with the New York Giants, Toney has played in nine games for K.C., including two playoff bouts, catching 20 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushes for 73 yards and an additional score.
With speedster Mecole Hardman going on injured reserve this week, Toney's availability for Sunday is an important subplot. If he can go, it gives the Chiefs a speed element on the outside who can threaten the Eagles' defense in the quick pass game and on potential runs.