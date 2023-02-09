Around the NFL

Chiefs WR Toney (ankle) 'running around like crazy' at practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Published: Feb 09, 2023 at 12:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Receiver Kadarius Toney was the only Kansas City Chiefs player listed as limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury suffered in the AFC Championship Game.

Coach Andy Reid was asked Thursday morning about his concern for Toney's availability for Super Bowl LVII.

Related Links

"He did everything yesterday that was planned for him to do," Reid said. "But he's got more today. We'll see how he does. He was spirited yesterday and running around like crazy, so we'll see how it works out today."

Reid noted Thursday's practice would be the hardest this week before tapering down ahead of the Super Bowl. How active Toney is in today's session could tell whether he'll play Sunday.

After being acquired by the Chiefs in a midseason trade with the New York Giants, Toney has played in nine games for K.C., including two playoff bouts, catching 20 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushes for 73 yards and an additional score.

With speedster Mecole Hardman going on injured reserve this week, Toney's availability for Sunday is an important subplot. If he can go, it gives the Chiefs a speed element on the outside who can threaten the Eagles' defense in the quick pass game and on potential runs.

Related Content

news

Josh Jacobs hopes to stay with Raiders long term: 'It's definitely a place that I want to be'

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said Thursday that he would like to stay in Las Vegas, saying that "It's definitely a place I want to be," but added that he will keep his options open in case things don't work out that way.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credits his team for putting him in position to potentially win his second MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds addition of rookie RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He is that Energizer Bunny guy'

Throughout Super Bowl week, Kansas City coaches and players have beamed about rookie runner Isiah Pacheco, who's set to play a pivotal role for the Chiefs on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes team has 'good leader' in QB Desmond Ridder

Will the Atlanta Falcons be among those flocking for a franchise signal-caller in the 2023 NFL Draft? That remains to be seen, but owner Arthur Blank is a believer in 2022 pick Desmond Ridder.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera non-committal to picking up DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft's future with the Commanders might have gotten a bit murkier, as head coach Ron Rivera said the team has yet to make a decision on whether to pick up Young's fifth-year option.

news

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: 'I can't wait to start building' relationship with QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited to work and build a relationship with quarterback Matthew Stafford after a year of QB inefficiency with the New York Jets.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Brock Purdy plans to undergo elbow surgery on Feb. 22, expected to be ready for training camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Ron Rivera says Sam Howell will most likely begin offseason as Washington's top quarterback

With the Commanders likely looking for a new starter for the 2023 season, head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that second-year quarterback Sam Howell will get the first crack at proving he's worthy of the position.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers will have 'a lot of fuel this offseason' after heartbreaking NFC title game loss

Talking on Super Bowl Live on Wednesday, running back Christian McCaffrey was the latest player to discuss the 49ers' feelings of disappointment surrounding their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, saying it means the team will "have a lot of fuel this offseason."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE