Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes (ankle) 'can really do just about everything' in Super Bowl game plan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- "Ankle Watch" is inching toward a close.
The ankle injury Patrick Mahomes sustained in the Divisional Round has been the subject of constant questions during Super Bowl week. At each turn, the Kansas City Chiefs have dismissed it as a true concern.
On Wednesday, coach Andy Reid said the MVP quarterback could run anything they'll ask him at this point.
"Yeah, so he's been doing really well with his ankle," Reid said. "We had a fast practice a couple days ago, and he moved well. He can really do just about everything, at least everything in the game plan that we've asked him to do. I think he'll be fine today."
Mahomes mentioned earlier in the week that a few plays K.C. practiced at a slower speed were earmarked to test again full-speed ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles to be certain he's able to do everything needed.
Asked about the most-talked-about ankle in sports, Mahomes once again noted on Wednesday that he gets better each day.
"I don't think you'll know exactly until you get to gameday," he said. "I'm definitely in a better spot. I definitely can move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. So just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get to as close as I can to 100 percent and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little extra when I'm on the field. It's gonna be definitely better, more mobile, be able to move around a little bit better for sure, and then we'll see on gameday how close to 100 percent I can be."
A close-to-100 percent Mahomes gives the Chiefs their best shot at hoisting another Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.