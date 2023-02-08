Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes (ankle) 'can really do just about everything' in Super Bowl game plan

"Yeah, so he's been doing really well with his ankle," Reid said. "We had a fast practice a couple days ago, and he moved well. He can really do just about everything, at least everything in the game plan that we've asked him to do. I think he'll be fine today."

"I don't think you'll know exactly until you get to gameday," he said. "I'm definitely in a better spot. I definitely can move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. So just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get to as close as I can to 100 percent and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little extra when I'm on the field. It's gonna be definitely better, more mobile, be able to move around a little bit better for sure, and then we'll see on gameday how close to 100 percent I can be."