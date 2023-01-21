Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers ankle injury, returns in second half vs. Jaguars

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has returned to Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter and missing the majority of the second frame.

Mahomes' X-rays came back negative, but the injury appears to be a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at halftime, per a source.

Mahomes sustained the injury when he got his ankle caught and rolled up under Jaguars linebacker Arden Key at the tail end of a short, four-yard pass.

Mahomes remained in the game for the remainder of the drive, using the break between the first and second quarter to have his ankle wrapped, but he later went to the locker room for evaluation and did not return for Kansas City's third drive.

He was 12-of-15 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce at the time of his departure.

Longtime Chiefs backup Chad Henne relieved Mahomes for one drive, completing five of seven passes for 23 yards in a possession that ultimately went 98 yards for a score.