Around the NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds addition of rookie RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He is that Energizer Bunny guy'

Published: Feb 09, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Kansas City Chiefs found their Energizer Bunny in seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco.

The rookie has taken over starting duties, jumpstarting the K.C. running game down the stretch, leading the Chiefs with 951 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2022, including the playoffs. Pacheco has generated 80-plus scrimmage yards in nine of the past 11 games, bringing a power element to the offense.

Throughout Super Bowl week, Kansas City coaches and players have beamed about the rookie runner.

"He's got a tremendous amount of energy," coach Andy Reid said. "Loves to play the game. He's smart. We ask the running backs to do quite a bit in the run game and the pass game and protections. So he has handled all that, done it well. But most of all, he is that Energizer Bunny guy. He's got endless energy. You see it when he's on the field playing. You see it at practice. That's who he is."

Related Links

Pacheco runs with the tenacity of an angry fireball, bursting through holes and punishing defenders in his path. With speed and power, the rookie brings an element to the Chiefs' offense that turned even teammates' heads.

"He has a lot of energy and a lot of juice," veteran Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon told NFL.com. "We were playing one game, and he kind of got burped on the sideline; somebody got him good. He popped straight up, sprinted right back to the huddle. Everybody on the sideline just looked like, this dude is wired different. He's wired different."

Entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco stood out in training camp with his relentless effort. Early in the season, he played sparingly, seeing three or fewer carries in four of the first six games. But since Week 7, the rookie has blasted off, starting the final 13 games, including playoffs, and carrying the early-down workload most weeks.

"Growth and confidence," McKinnon said of what he's seen from Pacheco. "The way he's picked up on the offense from Day 1 until now has been phenomenal. At first, he didn't know too much about protections and things of that nature. … He's definitely caught on. You can see he's playing fast, and he's playing with a lot of confidence. When you have those two things, it's really hard to stop somebody."

Pacheco is poised to be the third rookie RB to start the Super Bowl in the last five seasons, including Chiefs' former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2020. The chance to be a difference-maker in Super Bowl LVII is not lost on the young back.

"It's a blessing for me to be here, for the position I'm in," he said. "Most rookies, seventh-round picks, probably home right now. To be here at the Super Bowl, the journey, the hard work I've put in, it's all paid off, but the job is not done."

Sunday's job entails Pacheco taking advantage of an Eagles defense that has given up yards on the ground. From Week 9 through the NFC Championship Game, Philly has allowed plus-199 rushing yards over expected, ninth-most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

Pacheco's ability to take advantage of light boxes could be critical for the Chiefs' offense to move the chains. Of his plus-159 RYOE this season, 112 came on rushes versus light boxes, which is sixth among all RBs and tops among rookies. The Eagles' defense has utilized light boxes on 47.2% of rushes this season, including the playoffs (eighth-highest in NFL), and have given up plus-189 RYOE on such rushes.

"He has all the talent in the world," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night. "We keep putting him in there, and he keeps producing. He'll be a main staple for this team for a long time, and hopefully, he can be a main staple in this Super Bowl, too."

In the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, former K.C. running back Damien Williams played a vital role, generating 133 scrimmage yards and two TDs. Williams nearly swiped the MVP award from Mahomes with his performance that night. In the 2020 Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay, K.C. didn't have the same oomph on the ground, with CEH leading the way behind a banged-up offensive line.

Even with Mahomes brushing off any lingering questions about his injured ankle, the Chiefs could use a Williams-like performance from Pacheco Sunday night.

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, one of the few remaining holdovers from the previous Super Bowl run, unprompted, glowed about playing with the talented rookie.

"I love blocking for Pacheco," Wylie told NFL.com. "He runs angry. So, you're really trying to give it all you've got, giving him however much space he needs to get through the line because you never know if he's going to pop off that block or not. He's a really hard guy to tackle with an arm tackle, so we just try to get him through the line to the end zone."

Despite the hoopla surrounding the seventh-round pick this week, Pacheco remains grounded, focusing on the "little things" that have gotten him to this stage in his first season.

"Be yourself," he said. "They always tell me to be yourself, don't change. That's what coach preaches to us, show your personality."

His upbeat attitude and tireless effort "inspires" teammates, McKinnon said.

"Anytime you have a teammate who makes a play, it's inspiring," he said. "Especially the physical aspect he brings to the game. It gets everybody going. He brings energy, not just for himself but for the team. When he makes a play, and you see him get up fast and sprint back to the huddle, everybody knows what time it is. So it's been fun to watch his maturity and growth."

Added McKinnon: "Just the tenacious attitude he runs the ball with. You see, once he gets past that first level, it's trouble."

If Pacheco brings trouble to the Philly defense in Super Bowl LVII, K.C. could hoist another Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes team has 'good leader' in QB Desmond Ridder

Will the Atlanta Falcons be among those flocking for a franchise signal-caller in the 2023 NFL Draft? That remains to be seen, but owner Arthur Blank is a believer in 2022 pick Desmond Ridder.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera non-committal to picking up DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft's future with the Commanders might have gotten a bit murkier, as head coach Ron Rivera said the team has yet to make a decision on whether to pick up Young's fifth-year option.

news

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: 'I can't wait to start building' relationship with QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited to work and build a relationship with quarterback Matthew Stafford after a year of QB inefficiency with the New York Jets.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Brock Purdy plans to undergo elbow surgery on Feb. 22, expected to be ready for training camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Ron Rivera says Sam Howell will most likely begin offseason as Washington's top quarterback

With the Commanders likely looking for a new starter for the 2023 season, head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that second-year quarterback Sam Howell will get the first crack at proving he's worthy of the position.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers will have 'a lot of fuel this offseason' after heartbreaking NFC title game loss

Talking on Super Bowl Live on Wednesday, running back Christian McCaffrey was the latest player to discuss the 49ers' feelings of disappointment surrounding their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, saying it means the team will "have a lot of fuel this offseason."

news

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes (ankle) 'can really do just about everything' in Super Bowl game plan

On Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes could run any play in the game plan they'll ask him at this point despite his ankle injury meaning he's still not at 100 percent.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

The NFL has invited 319 prospects to attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6. Here are the invitees, sorted by school.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, in alphabetical order

The NFL released the list of prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is among 319 players who have a chance to show out in Indianapolis.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE