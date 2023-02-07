Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon goes from Broncos starter to Chiefs practice squad RB: 'This (expletive) is humbling'

Published: Feb 07, 2023 at 02:16 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Running back Melvin Gordon could go from scapegoat on a bad team to Super Bowl champion in the span of about two-and-a-half months. But even so, Gordon admitted that his strange road to Super Bowl LVII has been pretty tough.

Gordon, who is on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, told The Sporting Tribune's Fernando Ramirez on Monday night just how tough it has been to lose his starting job with the Denver Broncos, even if it ends in him winning a ring with the Chiefs.

"This is a humbling experience, it for sure is," Gordon said, laughing. "Trust me, it is. This motherf----- is humbling. … Excuse my French."

Gordon acknowledged that this wasn't exactly how he envisioned his 2022 season going. He started six of the first 10 games for the Broncos but found himself in the doghouse after fumbling five times (losing two) on only 115 touches. It was the most fumbles for Gordon in a season since his rookie year, when he coughed the ball up six times on 217 touches.

The Broncos released Gordon in late November, and he later signed with the Chiefs' practice squad in Week 13. Although he might have had revenge on his mind with the Chiefs playing the Broncos twice down the stretch (Weeks 14 and 17), Gordon was never elevated to the active roster despite running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire landing on injured reserve.

It was a tough fall for the 29-year-old Gordon, who has made two Pro Bowls and is fourth among active players with 6,462 rushing yards and 55 rushing TDs. Chances are, with Edwards-Helaire activated from IR, Gordon won't play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gordon admits that his future is uncertain, but he is hopeful for what lies ahead.

"I didn't think I'd be here, man," Gordon said at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night. "But, you know, it's humbling, it is what it is. It just adds more fire to the fuel. Next offseason, wherever I (end up), I don't care. I'm excited, man, to hopefully have another start."

