Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Melvin Gordon will continue his 2022 season in the AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Gordon to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gordon should be active soon after spending the past week as a free agent.

In addition to signing Gordon, the Chiefs also signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards, per the transaction wire. Edwards, a former third-round pick of the Raiders, was previously waived by the Falcons.

Gordon was waived by the Denver Broncos following a Week 10 overtime loss to the Raiders in which he lost a crucial fumble at the goal line. Gordon's blunder continued what had been a mistake-riddled season in Denver with a total of five fumbles, two of which were lost. The Broncos had limited Gordon's playing time earlier in the season because of his fumbles.

The veteran running back went unclaimed on the waiver wire, allowing him some freedom on where to play next. Kansas City jumped on the opportunity to add depth to its talented running back room and Gordon portends to see critical playing time on a team with Super Bowl LVII in its sights.

Gordon, 29, joins a high-powered Chiefs offense that can use his nose for the end zone. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire currently on injured reserve, K.C. has been starting seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco with veteran Jerick McKinnon also seeing significant snaps as a pass catcher. The signing of Gordon comes after third-string RB Ronald Jones finally saw his first snaps as a Chief.

A two-time Pro Bowler during his run with the Chargers, Gordon has 69 career touchdowns (55 rushing, 14 receiving) in 108 games played and is primed to be plenty motivated during the Chiefs' stretch run. Kansas City has yet to play its two divisional games against Denver this season, with a prime-time road matchup in Week 14 and a home gams versus the Broncos in Week 16.

