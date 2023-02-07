One offseason move for each AFC team: Ravens must pay Lamar Jackson; Jimmy Garoppolo to Raiders?

Give Lamar Jackson a fully guaranteed contract (or close to it).





NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport recently expressed a belief that Jackson will receive the exclusive franchise tag, which projects to be worth just north of $45 million. Theoretically, that would kick the Lamar dilemma down the road, while hurting the Ravens' ability to spend on the 2023 salary cap. They would save considerable cap space by agreeing to his long-term contract now.





Ravens execs clearly don't like the precedent that was set by the Browns when they fully guaranteed Deshaun Watson's $230 million contract. Kyler Murray received $160 million in guarantees from the Cardinals. Jackson is obviously a superior player to both and should expect nothing less. If certain NFL franchises don't want to guarantee contracts for their best players, maybe it's time they let those superstars go to teams that will. Every other major American sport provides guaranteed deals, even for role players. The Ravens are poised to use the exclusive tag on Jackson because they know other teams would give up first-round picks and a guaranteed contract to get the 2019 MVP. So he's absolutely right to stand his ground.