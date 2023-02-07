Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Buccaneers select Tom Brady's successor

Published: Feb 07, 2023 at 11:33 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

In my first 2023 NFL mock draft, I am using team needs and relying a bit more heavily on my prospect grades and evaluations, to determine who lands where in Round 1. As we get closer to April, though, my mock drafts will have less to do with how I see these players, and more to do with what I think teams want to do with each pick.

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
  2. The order for Pick Nos. 30 and 31 will be determined by the outcome of Super Bowl LVII.
  3. Listed heights and weights are via school measurements.
Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

I'm not making a trade projection in Mock 1.0, so we will give the Bears a dominant interior defender with the ability to help the run defense and pass rush.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

The entire city of Houston rejoices as the franchise pairs the fan-favorite quarterback with the fan-favorite head coaching hire, DeMeco Ryans.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

The talented Alabama pass rusher joins a defensive unit in desperate need of more pressure off the edge.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

It's hard to imagine the Colts wanting to turn to another veteran quarterback with limited upside. Instead, they go young and build for the future.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

Seattle is hoping to build a fearsome front, and it starts with the pass rush. Wilson is a long-limbed, athletic edge rusher, which is exactly what GM John Schneider covets.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

The Detroit Lions showed they mean business last year, but there is only so much business you can mean if you don't have a better secondary.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

One of the most polarizing quarterbacks in this draft lands in Las Vegas, where he will have a plethora of talented pass-catchers to target.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Drew Sanders
Drew Sanders
Arkansas · LB · Junior

Have I got good news for Falcons fans. You need linebacker help and a pass rusher, and it just so happens that this monster can do both!

Pick
9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

I had Bijan Robinson here -- and he's the better player right now -- but taking an edge rusher with upside here makes sense as the Panthers' new staff should have time to develop White's potential.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NO)
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

Witherspoon is a highly confident, ball-hawking cornerback with the type of energy that will fit right in with the Eagles and their fan base.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OT · Junior

Skoronski is the most polished lineman in the draft. Selected as the Big Ten's best offensive lineman in 2022, he can help right away, but he might need to bump inside to guard to compensate for his short arms.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

Hyatt has almost unnatural speed, with the acceleration to leave man coverage in the dust. He not only is a deep threat, but he also helps move safeties out of the box.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · CB · Junior

Smart, versatile and highly consistent, Branch can step in at nickel back or free safety to make the defense that much stouter.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

It's time for the Patriots to jump back into the tackle market. They turn to the athletic Jones, who is still getting bigger and better.

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior

I know, I know -- they don't draft wideouts in the first round. But how about a tight end? Musgrave is experienced blocking in a zone scheme and has dynamic pass-catching talent.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · OG · Senior

Washington needs help at guard, and Torrence is coming off of a strong week at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He's big and powerful, and has the ability to start early in his pro career.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

I mean, come on. I get to put the long-limbed press corner and son of former Steelers All-Pro Joey Porter in this spot for Pittsburgh? How could I not?

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

The Lions could double up at cornerback in Round 1, but passing on a rock-solid tight end who can block and catch might be tough after dealing T.J. Hockenson before last year's trade deadline.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Bucs are headed into rebuild mode whether they like it or not. They shoot for the moon with the big, dual-threat QB from Florida who has boom-or-bust potential.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
John Michael Schmitz
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota · C

Schmitz is a polished center with the strength and athleticism to play in any run scheme. He'll make the Seahawks' run game better and add to what's shaping up to be a talented, young O-line.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

Johnson is still a work in progress, but he has a chance to step in immediately and learn on the go for a team that is ready to win now.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

If I were in the Ravens' draft room, I would be pushing to take Bijan Robinson in this spot. But Baltimore will likely be on a quest to find a legitimate pass-catching weapon, and Johnston has those traits.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Georgia · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Ringo comes with great size (6-2, 210) and a championship pedigree. He's strong and physical, and should be an upgrade at the position for the Vikings.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

Quite frankly, I'm not sure Kincaid makes it to this spot. But if he does, Trevor Lawrence will get a playmaker from the slot with ridiculously sticky hands.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Trenton Simpson
Trenton Simpson
Clemson · LB · Junior

Simpson has extremely rare speed as a linebacker. The Giants know they need to put players on the field who can run and chase the Eagles for years to come.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

Banks has issues playing with his back to the ball, but he has great size (6-2, 205). Also, he possesses the fluidity and strength to play in any coverage the Cowboys ask of him.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

Robinson is my fourth-rated prospect in the entire draft, so obviously I see this pick as a major steal for Buffalo. Robinson should take a considerable amount of pressure off of Josh Allen's shoulders.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

Let's step outside of the box here. Kancey is right at 280 pounds but is ridiculously explosive with A+ rush talent. He can't play every down, but he can impact games from the interior.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge

I couldn't find a home for Murphy I liked higher up in this mock, so he tumbles down the board here. That's not a knock on the Clemson product, though, who has NFL size (6-5, 275) and can play stout at the point of attack. He's more solid than spectacular, but the Saints need help up front.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Derick Hall
Derick Hall
Auburn · Edge · Senior

Hall has startling power as a bull rusher. Quarterbacks will feel like the pocket is caving in on them, with George Karlaftis and Hall mashing forward on passing downs.

Pick
31
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR

Like DeVonta Smith, Addison is thin-framed with outstanding ball skills. Adding Addison to the Eagles' receiver room will force defenses into even more pick-your-poison scenarios.

