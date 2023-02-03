2023 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Schmitz is probably the most consistent player here. I'm not sure he had a bad rep in practice. He is strong, powerful and tough. He's interviewed really well during his meetings with teams this week. I've been told his character is off the charts. I don't see him being available beyond Day 2 of the draft. Schmitz is a member of the American team, which is loaded with future NFL starters on the offensive line, including Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence and TCU OG Steve Avila, who showed he can all play all three spots on the interior during practice this week.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Spears was the best running back in Mobile, whether he was toting the rock or catching it. He popped a long run during Wednesday's practice and when he's matched up against a safety one on one, the defender can't even get a finger on him. He's bigger and stronger than I expected.

Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

He came in as my top-rated Senior Bowl player, and I thought he improved every day. He didn't have that wow moment that jumped out to everyone, but he was steady. White has big-time power, as we saw in some of the one-on-ones and the team period on Thursday. He's a Round 1 player.

Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

It's a really strong tight end group this year, and Musgrave -- the best of the bunch -- improved over the course of the week. He's getting back into football shape after missing all but two games last season due to injury. Whyle is the tight end who helped himself the most this week, though. He measured 6-foot-6 1/2, 260 pounds, and he can move. He's done a good job in the run game, as well.

Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford