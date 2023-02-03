2023 NFL Draft

2023 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Published: Feb 02, 2023 at 07:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

MOBILE, Ala. -- With three days of Reese's Senior Bowl practices in the books, 100-plus prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft are on the verge of wrapping up a crucial job interview. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provides a look at 10 players who helped themselves the most during the week leading up to Saturday's game.

Tune in for a Senior Bowl practice recap show Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network, and don't miss exclusive coverage of the Senior Bowl game at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Related Links

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Miami's Tyrique Stevenson is my highest-rated cornerback here in Mobile, and he was really consistent on Tuesday and Wednesday before not participating in practice on Thursday. He can get a little too handsy in coverage at times, but he proved he can run with the all-star wide receivers. He's a feisty player.

However, the corner that excited me the most this week was Brents. At 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, he's loose and fluid for a big player at the position. South Carolina CB Darius Rush deserves a mention, as well. Stevenson, Brents and Rush are big, athletic guys who can make plays on the ball.

Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Brown reminded me of a former Illinois safety we saw last year in the Senior Bowl -- the Lions' Kerby Joseph, who had a very good rookie season. They went to the same school and they both have great instincts, and big-time production. Brown trusted his eyes this week and it paid off.

Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

There wasn't a stellar group of quarterbacks in Mobile, but I thought Haener flashed the most of this year's crop. The ball jumped out of his hands during practice, and he was accurate. He's already shown he's tough, coming back from an ankle injury last season and spearheading the Bulldogs' run to a Mountain West championship. I think Haener's stock could benefit from Brock Purdy's incredible run as a rookie after he was drafted with the final pick last year.

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

The big test for Henley was how he would hold up in coverage against all-star competition. Well, he passed that test with flying colors. He's instinctive and he can run. Henley has a chance to be a Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) pick.

Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State

McDonald has been the best pure rusher here, with his combination of speed and the ability to bend at the top of his rush. There's no doubt he has the top spin move of anyone at the Senior Bowl. I think he's a lock to be a top-50 pick. He might even go in the first round when it's all said and done. To me, he's a better player than the Titans' Harold Landry was back in 2018 as a prospect out of Boston College, and Landry went early in Round 2 (41st overall).

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Schmitz is probably the most consistent player here. I'm not sure he had a bad rep in practice. He is strong, powerful and tough. He's interviewed really well during his meetings with teams this week. I've been told his character is off the charts. I don't see him being available beyond Day 2 of the draft. Schmitz is a member of the American team, which is loaded with future NFL starters on the offensive line, including Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence and TCU OG Steve Avila, who showed he can all play all three spots on the interior during practice this week.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Spears was the best running back in Mobile, whether he was toting the rock or catching it. He popped a long run during Wednesday's practice and when he's matched up against a safety one on one, the defender can't even get a finger on him. He's bigger and stronger than I expected.

Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

He came in as my top-rated Senior Bowl player, and I thought he improved every day. He didn't have that wow moment that jumped out to everyone, but he was steady. White has big-time power, as we saw in some of the one-on-ones and the team period on Thursday. He's a Round 1 player.

Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

It's a really strong tight end group this year, and Musgrave -- the best of the bunch -- improved over the course of the week. He's getting back into football shape after missing all but two games last season due to injury. Whyle is the tight end who helped himself the most this week, though. He measured 6-foot-6 1/2, 260 pounds, and he can move. He's done a good job in the run game, as well.

Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

First of all, I believe Wilson is going to be an unbelievable special teams player in the NFL. So, we can start there for his floor as a prospect. But the Stanford team captain proved he can make plays on offense over the last few days, too. He might not hear his name called until Day 3 of the draft, but the team that picks him is going to be happy with the decision.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: NFL draft buzz for WR Nathaniel 'Tank' Dell, LB Daiyan Henley

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm provide a look at five stars from Wednesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.

news

2023 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: BYU WR Puka Nacua impresses; center rising into Round 1?

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm provide a look at five stars from Tuesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

Bill Smith spotlights five standouts from Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Which quarterback is making waves in Las Vegas?

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 29 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Saints hold 29th selection via Sean Payton deal

The top 29 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Super Bowl LVII.

news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial prospect rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft. Who is the top overall player in this class? What is the pecking order among the marquee quarterbacks? Check out the full rundown, 1-50.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five standouts from Monday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

After observing Monday's practice sessions at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, Bucky Brooks spotlights five players who caught his eye.

news

2023 Senior Bowl preview: Burning questions for NFL scouts hitting Mobile

With Senior Bowl practice getting underway on Tuesday, draft season is truly here! Eric Edholm provides a look at what NFL scouts are most interested to see during the week-long event in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

news

American team defeats National squad in 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

A field goal in the final seconds secured a 19-17 victory for the American team over the National squad in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is nearly upon us. With a week of practices set to get underway in Las Vegas, Chad Reuter highlights 13 of the top NFL draft prospects participating in the annual all-star game.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Six intriguing prospects from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bridget Condon highlights six intriguing players competing this week at the Rose Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE