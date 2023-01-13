NFL rookie rankings: 49ers' Brock Purdy vaults into top 25 after thrilling finish to 2022 regular season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the entire campaign to rank the top 25 rookies.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall
Sauce is most impressive rookie in this class. There's a reason he earned Pro Bowl starter honors.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall
Hutchinson really came on in the second half of the season, finishing with 9.5 sacks (the most among rookies). As a pass rusher, he demonstrated multiple ways to get to the quarterback. He brought a lot of energy to a resurgent Lions team.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 10 overall
Wilson led all rookies with 1,103 receiving yards despite having a very unsettled quarterback situation. He could be on the verge of a monster Year 2 if the Jets find a fix under center.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 11 overall
Olave, who finished just behind his former Ohio State teammate Wilson with 1,042 receiving yards, lived up to his billing as a rookie. He was silky smooth, polished and productive.
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 153 overall
Woolen posted incredible ball production as a rookie, tying for the league lead with six interceptions. The Seahawks did a wonderful job finding him in the draft.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 41 overall
Walker is a home run hitter, but he can grind out the tough yards, too. He led all rookies with 1,050 yards rushing and is a major reason for Seattle's return to the postseason.
DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 262 overall
Purdy doesn't have a long track record (five career starts), but it's an impressive one. He's shocked the personnel community with how well he's played, helping guide the 49ers' offense after the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 37 overall
Pitre is always around the ball. He plays fast and led all rookies with 147 tackles. I think he's going to be a perennial Pro Bowler.
DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 107 overall
An ankle injury sidelined Pierce for the final month of the regular season, but he established himself as one of the league's most physical runners in his rookie year.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 30 overall
He's played as well as any rookie defensive lineman over the last seven weeks of the season, with 5.5 sacks in that span.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall
Thibodeaux keeps getting better as he gains more experience. You're seeing his confidence grow.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 34 overall
Watson was a touchdown machine for the Packers, scoring eight times from Weeks 10 to 13. He bounced back from a rough start to the season to make big plays in big moments.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 6 overall
The former N.C. State star had some struggles early on, but his natural ability really started to show as the season progressed. He's a devastating run blocker and has improved as a pass protector.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 27 overall
Lloyd was as advertised coming out of Utah, stuffing the stat sheet with 115 tackles, three interceptions and two fumbles recovered. He's a building block for the Jaguars' young defense.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 1 overall
His best football is still ahead of him, but we saw glimpses of Walker's upside throughout the season, including a dominant performance last week in a division-clinching win over the Titans.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 8 overall
London did not have the benefit of strong quarterback play in Atlanta, but his size, physicality and ball skills translated to the pros quite well.
DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 52 overall
The former Georgia standout looks like a future No. 1 wide receiver. He produced his share of wow plays, and he became more consistent as the season wore on.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 24 overall
There is something to be said for manning the left tackle spot for the Cowboys and performing under the pressure that comes with the job. I thought Smith held up well. He's still a better run blocker than he is a pass protector, but there's plenty of upside based on what we saw this season.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 25 overall
Linderbaum proved to be very reliable as a rookie. He could be the anchor of the Baltimore offensive line for the next decade.
DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 97 overall
Joseph had a lot of ball production in college and it translated to the NFL, culminating in a Week 18 interception against the Packers that put Green Bay's playoff hopes on ice.
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 217 overall
No one has been more efficient than Houston when it comes to rushing the passer. He led the league with a sack percentage of 9.2, per Next Gen Stats (min. 75 pass rush snaps). I'm excited to see what he can do next season with a full amount of reps.
DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 151 overall
Allgeier is a punishing runner. No rookie back had more rushing yards over expectation (154), per Next Gen Stats.
DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 20 overall
Pickett made big plays in big spots to help the Steelers finish the season above .500. His production won't jump off the page, but he played well and I'm looking forward to seeing how Pittsburgh builds around him.
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 195 overall
It's probably hyperbolic to say Salyer saved the Chargers' season, but it's not that far-fetched. He solidified the left tackle spot after Rashawn Slater suffered the biceps injury that has kept him out since late September.
DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 188 overall
Another jewel from the Lions' draft class, Rodriguez impressed with his instincts, speed and range. With four Detroit representatives, this list is a great example of why the Lions' future is so bright.