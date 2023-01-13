Analysis

NFL rookie rankings: 49ers' Brock Purdy vaults into top 25 after thrilling finish to 2022 regular season

Published: Jan 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the entire campaign to rank the top 25 rookies.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the quarter pole rookie rankings.

Rank
1
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
New York Jets · CB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 4 overall


Sauce is most impressive rookie in this class. There's a reason he earned Pro Bowl starter honors.

Rank
2
3
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions · DE

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall


Hutchinson really came on in the second half of the season, finishing with 9.5 sacks (the most among rookies). As a pass rusher, he demonstrated multiple ways to get to the quarterback. He brought a lot of energy to a resurgent Lions team.

Rank
3
1
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets · WR

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 10 overall


Wilson led all rookies with 1,103 receiving yards despite having a very unsettled quarterback situation. He could be on the verge of a monster Year 2 if the Jets find a fix under center.

Rank
4
1
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints · WR

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 11 overall


Olave, who finished just behind his former Ohio State teammate Wilson with 1,042 receiving yards, lived up to his billing as a rookie. He was silky smooth, polished and productive.

Rank
5
1
Tariq Woolen
Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks · CB

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 153 overall


Woolen posted incredible ball production as a rookie, tying for the league lead with six interceptions. The Seahawks did a wonderful job finding him in the draft.

Rank
6
1
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks · RB

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 41 overall


Walker is a home run hitter, but he can grind out the tough yards, too. He led all rookies with 1,050 yards rushing and is a major reason for Seattle's return to the postseason.

Rank
7
NR
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers · QB

DRAFTED: Round 7, No. 262 overall


Purdy doesn't have a long track record (five career starts), but it's an impressive one. He's shocked the personnel community with how well he's played, helping guide the 49ers' offense after the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Rank
8
4
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
Houston Texans · S

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 37 overall


Pitre is always around the ball. He plays fast and led all rookies with 147 tackles. I think he's going to be a perennial Pro Bowler.

Rank
9
3
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans · RB

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 107 overall


An ankle injury sidelined Pierce for the final month of the regular season, but he established himself as one of the league's most physical runners in his rookie year.

Rank
10
7
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Kansas City Chiefs · DE

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 30 overall


He's played as well as any rookie defensive lineman over the last seven weeks of the season, with 5.5 sacks in that span.

Rank
11
7
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall


Thibodeaux keeps getting better as he gains more experience. You're seeing his confidence grow.

Rank
12
3
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers · WR

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 34 overall


Watson was a touchdown machine for the Packers, scoring eight times from Weeks 10 to 13. He bounced back from a rough start to the season to make big plays in big moments.

Rank
13
5
Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu
Carolina Panthers · OT

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 6 overall


The former N.C. State star had some struggles early on, but his natural ability really started to show as the season progressed. He's a devastating run blocker and has improved as a pass protector.

Rank
14
3
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars · LB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 27 overall


Lloyd was as advertised coming out of Utah, stuffing the stat sheet with 115 tackles, three interceptions and two fumbles recovered. He's a building block for the Jaguars' young defense.

Rank
15
1
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Jacksonville Jaguars · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 1 overall


His best football is still ahead of him, but we saw glimpses of Walker's upside throughout the season, including a dominant performance last week in a division-clinching win over the Titans.

Rank
16
3
Drake London
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons · WR

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 8 overall


London did not have the benefit of strong quarterback play in Atlanta, but his size, physicality and ball skills translated to the pros quite well.

Rank
17
7
George Pickens
George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers · WR

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 52 overall


The former Georgia standout looks like a future No. 1 wide receiver. He produced his share of wow plays, and he became more consistent as the season wore on.

Rank
18
NR
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Dallas Cowboys · OT

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 24 overall


There is something to be said for manning the left tackle spot for the Cowboys and performing under the pressure that comes with the job. I thought Smith held up well. He's still a better run blocker than he is a pass protector, but there's plenty of upside based on what we saw this season.

Rank
19
3
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Baltimore Ravens · C

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 25 overall


Linderbaum proved to be very reliable as a rookie. He could be the anchor of the Baltimore offensive line for the next decade.

Rank
20
NR
Kerby Joseph
Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions · S

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 97 overall


Joseph had a lot of ball production in college and it translated to the NFL, culminating in a Week 18 interception against the Packers that put Green Bay's playoff hopes on ice.

Rank
21
3
James Houston
James Houston
Detroit Lions · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 217 overall


No one has been more efficient than Houston when it comes to rushing the passer. He led the league with a sack percentage of 9.2, per Next Gen Stats (min. 75 pass rush snaps). I'm excited to see what he can do next season with a full amount of reps.

Rank
22
NR
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Allgeier
Atlanta Falcons · RB

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 151 overall


Allgeier is a punishing runner. No rookie back had more rushing yards over expectation (154), per Next Gen Stats.

Rank
23
NR
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers · QB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 20 overall


Pickett made big plays in big spots to help the Steelers finish the season above .500. His production won't jump off the page, but he played well and I'm looking forward to seeing how Pittsburgh builds around him.

Rank
24
1
Jamaree Salyer
Jamaree Salyer
Los Angeles Chargers · OT

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 195 overall


It's probably hyperbolic to say Salyer saved the Chargers' season, but it's not that far-fetched. He solidified the left tackle spot after Rashawn Slater suffered the biceps injury that has kept him out since late September.

Rank
25
3
Malcolm Rodriguez
Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions · LB

DRAFTED: Round 6, No. 188 overall


Another jewel from the Lions' draft class, Rodriguez impressed with his instincts, speed and range. With four Detroit representatives, this list is a great example of why the Lions' future is so bright.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

