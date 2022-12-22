2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football.
Six NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the flag football game will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, led by the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who boast eight Pro Bowlers (and six starters): wide receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay.
The Dallas Cowboys (seven), Kansas City Chiefs (seven), Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.
On Monday, two Pro Bowl players were revealed, including Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who, despite his recent absence due to injury, earned his ninth straight Pro Bowl bid.
Wednesday's roster reveal is full of fun milestones. The Kelce brothers (Travis and Jason) each made the Pro Bowl in the same season yet again, a record fifth time for a pair of brothers. Their 14 combined Pro Bowls now trail only Peyton and Eli Manning and Bruce and Clay Matthews (18) for most by brothers in NFL history.
Below are this year's AFC Pro Bowlers:
2023 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster by position
Offense
*Denotes starter
Quarterback (3)
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running back (3)
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*
- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback (1)
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*
Wide receiver (4)
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end (2)
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive tackle (3)
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*
- Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive guard (3)
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center (2)
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
Defense
*Denotes starter
Defensive end (3)
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen (3)
- Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebacker (3)
- Matt Judon, New England Patriots*
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inside/middle linebacker (2)
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
- C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback (4)
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety (1)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Strong safety (2)
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Special teams
*Denotes starter
Long snapper (1)
- Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*
Punter (1)
- Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*
Placekicker (1)
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Return specialist (1)
- Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*
Special teamer (1)
- Justin Hardee, New York Jets*