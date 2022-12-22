2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football.

The Dallas Cowboys (seven), Kansas City Chiefs (seven), Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.

On Monday, two Pro Bowl players were revealed, including Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who, despite his recent absence due to injury, earned his ninth straight Pro Bowl bid.

Wednesday's roster reveal is full of fun milestones. The Kelce brothers (Travis and Jason) each made the Pro Bowl in the same season yet again, a record fifth time for a pair of brothers. Their 14 combined Pro Bowls now trail only Peyton and Eli Manning and Bruce and Clay Matthews (18) for most by brothers in NFL history.