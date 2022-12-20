Around the NFL

Rams DT Aaron Donald, Packers CB Jaire Alexander make NFC roster for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 07:43 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games are set to be announced Wednesday, but two players have been revealed in advance of tonight's prime-time showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander have made the NFC's roster.

Donald officially earns his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl bid, a streak he started in his Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2014. The 31-year-old has collected 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games played this season. Donald is currently battling an ankle injury and will not play tonight.

Alexander returns to the Pro Bowl after an injury-marred 2021 season, earning his second invitation to the NFL's all-star game. The five-year veteran has a career-high four interceptions this season, adding 12 passes defensed, 48 tackles and four tackles for loss in 12 games played.

Donald and Alexander are set to be part of the league's revised version of the Pro Bowl. Announced in September, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will showcase various football-related challenges and non-football competitions among players and culminate with a flag football game between the AFC and NFC, with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning coaching their respective teams.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised live on ESPN/ABC.

Visit ProBowl.com for the latest event details.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network during NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed.

Related Content

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss

Even though Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had two critical interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, coach Mike McCarthy said he still believed Prescott played at an 'extremely high level' in the game.

news

Week 15 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson booked in Massachusetts jail in connection to family issue

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday at the Bristol County (Mass.) Jail and House of Correction in relation to a nonviolent family issue, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown against the Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh not prepared to name starting QB ahead of 'TNF' vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh told reporters Monday he isn't prepared to say who will start under center even if Mike White (ribs) is cleared to participate.

news

Packers release veteran WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday's game vs. Rams

Sammy Watkins' first year with Green Bay didn't last a full 18 weeks. The Packers are releasing the veteran receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios excludes ones that involve ties.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eli Apple on Bengals' second-half shutdown of Tom Brady, Bucs: 'Got to get that old man tap dancing'

The Bengals shut down Tom Brady and the Bucs in the second half to come away with a 34-23 road win, and CB Eli Apple didn't forget TB12's pregame remarks of Cincinnati's defense.

news

Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history

Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's Week 15 action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. So no, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football.

news

Rayshawn Jenkins seals Jaguars' comeback win over Cowboys with walk-off pick-six: 'Onto the next one'

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was in the perfect spot as a Dak Prescott pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands and into his lap. Jenkins raced 52 yards for the game-winning score in an improbable 40-34 win over Dallas.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE