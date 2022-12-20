Rams DT Aaron Donald, Packers CB Jaire Alexander make NFC roster for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games are set to be announced Wednesday, but two players have been revealed in advance of tonight's prime-time showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander have made the NFC's roster.

Donald officially earns his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl bid, a streak he started in his Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2014. The 31-year-old has collected 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games played this season. Donald is currently battling an ankle injury and will not play tonight.

Alexander returns to the Pro Bowl after an injury-marred 2021 season, earning his second invitation to the NFL's all-star game. The five-year veteran has a career-high four interceptions this season, adding 12 passes defensed, 48 tackles and four tackles for loss in 12 games played.

Donald and Alexander are set to be part of the league's revised version of the Pro Bowl. Announced in September, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will showcase various football-related challenges and non-football competitions among players and culminate with a flag football game between the AFC and NFC, with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning coaching their respective teams.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised live on ESPN/ABC.