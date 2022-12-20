The First Read, Week 16: Who's clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?

NFC GENERAL MANAGER: "You look at the coaching he receives and the scheme he's in and I believe they can win playoff games with him. You still need quarterbacks who can make big-time throws to win a championship, but (49ers head coach) Kyle Shanahan does a great job of scheming guys open and helping his quarterbacks. I saw Purdy in college and liked some of his qualities. He's accurate, mobile but not fast and he processed well and got the ball out quickly. His arm strength is below average and he's short, but he's a natural baller. The guy knows how to make plays. He's not afraid to put the ball up for grabs, and while he doesn't have the kind of arm that translates to long-term success at this level, his skill set fits well in that quick-timing, play-action offense. He's basically a nice luxury for a team that has a lot riding on Trey Lance. They spent so much capital to get Lance (in the 2021 NFL Draft) that I don't see this being an issue if Purdy keeps playing well. It probably ends up being pretty much the same situation they had with Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. They have to keep developing Lance and putting him out there when he's healthy, but maybe they can trade Purdy down the road. But let's also not get over our skis here. Purdy has played two great games. That's a very small sample size. Defenses will adjust, we'll start seeing Purdy's deficiencies and then there will be a different conversation about him at that time."