Who will win wide-open NFC South race? Making a case for still-alive Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bucs

The Falcons turned to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in Sunday’s 21-18 road loss to the Saints, and while the former Cincinnati star struggled for most of the afternoon, the running game and defense gave them a chance to win. The outcome wasn’t sealed until rookie wide receiver Drake London’s fumble with just over two minutes to play, when the offense was driving for a potential game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown.





Atlanta has consistently showed a grit and determination under second-year coach Arthur Smith, so there is no reason to believe that it will fold with a rookie quarterback. However, the odds are not in the Falcons’ favor; they are 1-4 against division opponents, which means the primary tiebreakers likely will work against them with one division game remaining, in Week 18 against visiting Tampa Bay, which won the teams’ earlier meeting.





But the remaining schedule is not daunting. They next play at Baltimore, which could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for the third consecutive week. The Ravens have scored only one offensive touchdown the past two weeks, and are coming off a game in which they allowed 143 yards rushing to the Browns.





They then close the season at home against the struggling Cardinals and the inconsistent Bucs. They would finish 8-9 by winning out. But would that be good enough?