2022 NFL playoff predictions: Will Chiefs be dethroned in uber-competitive AFC West?

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predicts the playoff field:
NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sports Book and are current as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1.
AFC EAST CHAMPS
UNANIMOUS SELECTION
Why Kurt Warner chose the Bills: This team was 13 seconds away from being the favorite in the AFC Championship Game, and Buffalo enters this season with what many believe is the most talented roster in the NFL. With a superstar QB in Josh Allen, depth on both sides of the ball and difference-making offseason additions like Von Miller and Rodger Saffold, the Bills are not only primed to win the AFC East, but also to make a serious run at representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.
AFC NORTH CHAMPS
(15 votes: Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Shook, Smith, Trotter.)
2) Cincinnati Bengals (+160) | 10 votes: Battista, Bergman, Chadiha, Mariucci, Rank, Rosenthal, Sessler, Tomlinson, Warner, Zierlein.
Why Marcas Grant chose the Ravens: On paper, the Ravens are still one of the most talented teams in the league. On the field, they just need to stay healthy enough to show it.
AFC SOUTH CHAMPS
(19 votes: Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Rosenthal, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson, Warner, Zierlein.)
2) Tennessee Titans (+170) | 6 votes: Cersosimo, Mariucci, Rank, Ross, Sessler, Trotter.
Why LaDainian Tomlinson chose the Colts: With the pain of a Week 18 collapse engrained in their memory all offseason, the Colts ditched Carson Wentz and brought in Matt Ryan. Now with a veteran quarterback who can still produce at 37 years old, an explosive run game and a top-10 scoring defense from a year ago, Indianapolis climbs to the top of the division for the first time since 2014.
AFC WEST CHAMPS
(12 votes: Battista, Bergman, Cersosimo, Edholm, Filice, Hall, Mariucci, Parr, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Warner.)
2) Los Angeles Chargers (+220) | 11 vote: Blair, Chadiha, Grant, Hanzus, Patra, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson, Trotter, Zierlein.
T-3) Denver Broncos (+275) | 1 vote: Rank.
T-3) Las Vegas Raiders (+600) | 1 vote: Bhanpuri.
Why Gregg Rosenthal chose the Chiefs: I think the Bills, Chiefs and Chargers have the three best rosters in the AFC. The tie between the final two teams goes to the Chiefs for the AFC West crown because they are the Chiefs. (And their defense and offensive line should make up for the loss of Tyreek Hill.)
AFC WILD CARD TEAMS
We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the AFC:
|Rank
|Team
|WC Team 1 (3 pts)
|WC Team 2 (2 pts)
|WC Team 3 (1 pt)
|1.
|Chiefs (36)
|11 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Blair, Chadiha, Grant, Hanzus, Patra, Sessler, Smith, Tomlinson, Trotter, Zierlein
|1 VOTE: Shook
|1 VOTE: Rank
|2.
|Bengals (28)
|4 VOTES: Cersosimo, Hall, Ross, Shook
|8 VOTES: Blair, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Smith
|NO VOTES
|3.
|Ravens (18)
|3 VOTES: Battista, Bergman, Warner
|4 VOTES: Rank, Rosenthal, Sessler, Tomlinson
|1 VOTE: Zierlein
|4.
|Chargers (17)
|4 VOTES: Edholm, Filice, Reuter, Rosenthal
|1 VOTE: Battista
|3 VOTES: Cersosimo, Hall, Warner
|T-5.
|Broncos (14)
|1 VOTE: Parr
|4 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Hanzus, Ross
|3 VOTES: Battista, Sessler, Shook
|T-5.
|Raiders (14)
|1 VOTE: Rank
|3 VOTES: Bergman, Hall, Warner
|5 VOTES: Mariucci, Patra, Ross, Smith, Tomlinson
|T-7.
|Colts (7)
|1 VOTE: Mariucci
|2 VOTES: Cersosimo, Trotter
|NO VOTES
|T-7.
|Dolphins (7)
|NO VOTES
|1 VOTE: Zierlein
|5 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Edholm, Rosenthal, Trotter
|T-9.
|Patriots (3)
|NO VOTES
|1 VOTE: Mariucci
|1 VOTE: Hanzus
|T-9.
|Steelers (3)
|NO VOTES
|NO VOTES
|3 VOTES: Bergman, Filice, Parr
|T-9.
|Titans (3)
|NO VOTES
|NO VOTES
|3 VOTES: Blair, Grant, Reuter
NFC EAST CHAMPS
(23 votes: Battista, Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Mariucci, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein.)
2) Dallas Cowboys (+135) | 2 votes: Bergman, Blair.
Why Marc Ross chose the Eagles: It feels like a two-team race between Philadelphia and Dallas, but while the Cowboys have taken a step back (SEE: Amari Cooper trade, Tyron Smith injury), the Eagles boast one of the most improved and talented rosters in the league after dealing for receiver A.J. Brown, signing free-agent linebacker Haason Reddick and drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. It's not a stretch to think the ceiling for Philly is the Super Bowl -- depending, of course, on the growth of Jalen Hurts.
NFC NORTH CHAMPS
(24 votes: Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Mariucci, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein.)
2) Minnesota Vikings (+250) | 1 vote: Cersosimo.
Why Chad Reuter chose the Packers: The Packers will miss their former All-Pro receiver Davante Adams this fall. They play a manageable schedule, though, and will rely on an improved running game and defense to win their fourth straight division title.
NFC SOUTH CHAMPS
(18 votes: Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Grant, Hanzus, Mariucci, Parr, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Shook, Smith, Warner, Zierlein.)
2) New Orleans Saints (+320) | 7 votes: Filice, Hall, Patra, Rosenthal, Sessler, Tomlinson, Trotter.
Why Nick Shook chose the Buccaneers: The Buccaneers have a ton of questions along the offensive line, but they also have the magic elixir known as Tom Brady, as well as a bevy of weapons for him to utilize. This is far from a guaranteed outcome, but many have paid for betting against Brady before. In his age-45 season, there's no reason to believe any of the other NFC South teams will unseat the kings.
NFC WEST CHAMPS
(18 votes: Battista, Bergman, Blair, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson, Warner, Zierlein.)
2) San Francisco 49ers (+160) | 7 votes: Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Mariucci, Trotter.
Why Adam Rank chose the Rams: The Rams seemed to really enjoy their Super Bowl championship. I mean really enjoy their Super Bowl championship. But they also did some work this offseason, bringing in a few veteran players I believe will help keep them at the top. Allen Robinson is about to be unleashed for perhaps the best season of his career, despite already being one of the best in the game. And then there's Bobby Wagner, who should have the kind of late-career resurgence Hulk Hogan had when he became Hollywood Hogan.
NFC WILD CARD TEAMS
We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the NFC:
|Rank
|Team
|WC Team 1 (3 pts)
|WC Team 2 (2 pts)
|WC Team 3 (1 pt)
|1
|Cowboys (32)
|7 VOTES: Filice, Grant, Mariucci, Reuter, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson
|4 VOTES: Battista, Parr, Ross, Trotter
|1 VOTE: Zierlein
|2
|49ers (29)
|4 VOTES: Hanzus, Parr, Sessler, Zierlein
|6 VOTES: Hall, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Smith, Tomlinson
|5 VOTES: Battista, Grant, Patra, Ross, Warner
|3
|Saints (23)
|3 VOTES: Bergman, Ross, Warner
|4 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Edholm, Hanzus
|6 VOTES: Blair, Cersosimo, Mariucci, Parr, Shook, Smith
|4
|Vikings (17)
|1 VOTE: Patra
|4 VOTES: Blair, Grant, Warner, Zierlein
|6 VOTES: Bergman, Edholm, Hanzus, Reuter, Rosenthal, Trotter
|5.
|Rams (16)
|4 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Edholm, Trotter
|2 VOTES: Cersosimo, Mariucci
|NO VOTES
|6.
|Buccaneers (13)
|2 VOTES: Hall, Rosenthal
|3 VOTES: Filice, Patra, Sessler
|1 VOTE: Tomlinson
|7.
|Cardinals (9)
|2 VOTES: Battista, Blair
|1 VOTE: Shook
|1 VOTE: Sessler
|T-8.
|Bears (3)
|1 VOTE: Rank
|NO VOTES
|NO VOTES
|T-8.
|Packers (3)
|1 VOTE: Cersosimo
|NO VOTES
|NO VOTES
|T-8.
|Panthers (3)
|NO VOTES
|NO VOTES
|3 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Filice, Rank
|11.
|Eagles (2)
|NO VOTES
|1 VOTE: Bergman
|NO VOTES
|T-12.
|Lions (1)
|NO VOTES
|NO VOTES
|1 VOTE: Chadiha
|T-12.
|Commanders (1)
|NO VOTES
|NO VOTES
|1 VOTE: Hall