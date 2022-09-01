2022 NFL playoff predictions: Will Chiefs be dethroned in uber-competitive AFC West?

(18 votes: Battista, Bergman, Blair, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson, Warner, Zierlein.)





2) San Francisco 49ers (+160) | 7 votes: Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Mariucci, Trotter.





Why Adam Rank chose the Rams: The Rams seemed to really enjoy their Super Bowl championship. I mean really enjoy their Super Bowl championship. But they also did some work this offseason, bringing in a few veteran players I believe will help keep them at the top. Allen Robinson is about to be unleashed for perhaps the best season of his career, despite already being one of the best in the game. And then there's Bobby Wagner, who should have the kind of late-career resurgence Hulk Hogan had when he became Hollywood Hogan.