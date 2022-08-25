Dan Campbell's Lions aiming to be this year's Bengals; plus, five more NFL beacons of hope

Sometimes it feels like the Bengals didn't actually play in the Super Bowl last season. They don't receive enough buzz for that achievement, nor do they get much hype after addressing their biggest weakness in the offseason. The Chiefs spent the 2021 offseason retooling their offensive line and they were extensively lauded for their efforts to better protect Patrick Mahomes. The Bengals followed suit this offseason ... and it barely registered beyond southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Something says the players in Cincinnati like it that way. Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other quarterback in the league last season; with the playoffs, that sum reached a whopping total of 70. He now has three new blockers up front -- center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La'el Collins -- along with all those skill players who made this offense so deadly in the first place. As with the Colts when it comes to Matt Ryan, the Bengals don't need this O-line unit to be exceptional in order to win. Consistency will do just fine with everything Cincinnati has going for it.