2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall





Best-case scenario: Walker dominates against the run from the jump and the opportunity to settle in at one position accelerates his development as a pass rusher. He pairs with Josh Allen to form one of the best young edge-rushing duos in the league.





Worst-case scenario: I have zero doubt he’ll hold up against the run, but it might take some time for Walker to evolve as a pass rusher. The Jaguars aren’t good enough to consistently play with a lead, which could limit his pass-rush opportunities.





Projected stats: 50 tackles and seven sacks.