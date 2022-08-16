2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team

Drafted: Round 1, No. 6 overall





Head coach Matt Rhule said early this month that the Ekwonu had "a long way to go" as he battled for first-team reps. It appears he's made progress since then, as Rhule named him the starting left tackle on Tuesday. He’s explosive and athletic, but improving his technique -- especially in pass protection -- will be essential for him to prove he can thrive as a tackle in the pros. Ekwonu is going to take his lumps against NFL pass rushers -- just like every other rookie OT -- but the importance of his development to the franchise is what earns him this spot in my list.